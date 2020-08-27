Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle Market (e-SUV) – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Vehicle size and region.

Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle Market (e-SUV) is expected to reach US$ 135 Mn unit by 2026 from US$ 86Mn unit in 2018 at CAGR of 5.8%.

Electric sports utility vehicles (e-SUVs) are the SUVs which integrated with a grouping of ICE and electric powertrain or all-electric powertrain. These vehicles are not only equipped with ICE but also feature electric motors and components, which rises their driving range. Driving factor of the market is growing in volume sales of SUVs. High cost of ownership is challenge of the e-SUV market. One of the modern trends gaining traction in the market is the increasing demand for small and compact SUVs in emerging markets. The leading automakers are aiming on developing entry-level, small size and medium-sized SUVs to extend their customer base and increase their product portfolio. They are launching new vehicle concepts, for example crossover SUVs, which has an SUV-like stance but ride like a sedan. The rapid development and production of small and compact SUVs will be a key factor in fueling the growth of SUV market in the coming years due to their massive sales.

Electric Sports Utility Vehicle (e-SUV) Market is segmented into vehicle size and region. Based on vehicle size is segmented into small size, medium size and large size. Region-wise market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Based on the vehicle size, medium-sized e-SUV segment dominated the global e-SUV market and accounted for the XX% market share during 2018. The segment’s high growth can be attributed to the high-volume sales and demand for such category of e-SUVs. The medium-sized e-SUV market is extremely split with the availability of numerous models. Medium-sized e-SUVs provide rugged off-road capabilities and stiffened suspensions. A number of the popular medium-sized SUVs include Toyota Fortuner, Honda CRV, Jeep Cherokee, Chevrolet Equinox, and Hyundai Tucson.

In terms of region, APAC led the global electric sports utility vehicle market (e-SUV) in 2018, accounting for a market share of approximately XX%. Asia Pacific region will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period and post an increase in market share of around XX%. High volume sales of e-SUVs in countries like China and India are driving growth in the region. Factors such as the increasing number of automotive manufacturing plants and changing consumer preference toward large and spacious vehicles are also propelling the growth of global e-SUV market in the APAC region.

Key players operating in the global electric sports utility vehicle (e-SUV) market are, AUDI, BMW, Porsche, Tesla, Toyota Motor, Volvo Car.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle Market (e-SUV)

Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle Market (e-SUV) by Vehicle size

• Small size

• Medium size

• Large size

Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle Market (e-SUV) by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key players operating in the Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle Market (e-SUV)

• AUDI

• BMW

• Porsche

• Tesla

• Toyota Motor

• Volvo Car

