Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Seat, Technology, vehicle, and Region

Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.08 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market Drivers and Restrains:

The automotive seatbelt market has a significant increase in demand over the forecast period owing to growing awareness regarding safety and strict traffic rules. Seatbelt confirms the high level safety of traveler, therefore preventing major injuries during an accident or collision. It can keep the body static and provides better comfort during sharp turns. Since car accidents cause many fatalities, governments across the world have introduced guidelines for the manufacturers to install adequate safety into their products.

Various organizations as well as new car valuation programs provide safety rating to cars, thus facilitating technological advancement in this field. Belt Pro technology is an automobile invention, which provides protection against health hazards caused by bacteria present on seat belts. This technology is increasingly used in public transport including passenger vehicles where many people use seatbelts. Belt Pro technology provides protection against bacteria found on the surface of the seatbelt.

Load limiters technology helps in protecting travelers from seatbelt imposed injury. The load limiter releases the webbing slowly so as to apply low force on the travelers’ chest. Currently, two types of load limiter present in the market such as digressive load limiters and progressive load limiters.

Manufacturers in the automotive seat belt load limiter are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on vehicle, the automotive seat belt market has been segmented into passenger car and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Now a days, the passenger car segment provides for more than two-third of total demand, which is a reflection if stringent government regulations and growing awareness among consumers for on road safety measures. Furthermore, manufacturers are expected to focus on producing low cost safety systems and emphasize on rear passenger seat belts.

Based on technology, the automotive seat belt load limiter market is segmented into progressive load limiter, digressive load limiters and adaptive/switchable. The digressive load limiter segment is expected to grow at the Largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The digressive load limiter slowly reduce the load or force applied on the traveler. This is highly preferred technology that is used in the global automotive seat belt load limiter market. Digressive load limiter is implemented to constrain the load applied on the webbing of the seat belt system, and it maintains the slackness or tightness of the load seat webbing and prevents it from exerting excess pressure.

Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market Regional Analysis:

Asia pacific region has been witnessing significant growth in automotive seat belt market, both in terms of value and volume. The emerging economies such as China, India and South Korea are booming the regional market growth. In China automotive technology and research center has set stringent regulations for the manufacturers, the Indian ministry of shipping, road transport, and highways keep a tap on road fatalities.

A report covers the recent development in market for automotive seat belt load limiter market like, in july 2018, Autolive Inc. announced that it had joined the new European H2020 research project OSCCAR (Future Occupant Safety for Crashes in Cars) to gain inputs on test and safety regulations that will shape the future of occupant protection in the automotive industry.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global automotive seat belt load limiter market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period.

PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will be address all questions of shareholders to prioritize their efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global automotive seat belt load limiter market.

Scope of the Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market:

Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market, by Seat:

• Rear

• Front

Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market, by Technology:

• Digressive Load Limiters

• Progressive Load Limiters

• Adaptive/ Switchable

Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market, by vehicle:

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Automotive Seat Belt Load Limiter Market, Major Players:

• Autoliv Liv.

• Joyson Safety Systems

• DENSO Corporation

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Seat belt Solution LLC

• Tokai Rika Co.Ltd.

• Continental AG

• APV Safety Products

• Beam’s Seat Belts

• Kingfisher Automotive

• Belt-tech, Far Europe Inc.

• BERGER GROUP, GWR Co.

• Goradia Industries

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

• Robert Bosch GMBH

• Toyoda Gosei Co.Ltd.

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

