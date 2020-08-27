Global Automotive Power Glass Sunroof Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By Product Type, Application, and Region.

Global Automotive Power Glass Sunroof Market was valued at US$ 5.13Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 11.68Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.83% during a forecast period.

Power Glass Sunroof is one of the latest iconic style choices for vehicles. It is an opening on top of a passenger vehicle or Commercial vehicle for allowing fresh air and light enter the interior of the vehicle. They can be automatically or manually operated depending on the type of the car and are available in various sizes, shapes, and styles.

Major driving factors of the Automotive Power Glass Sunroof market are the key selling points with features including in vehicle are clear view of the sky, a feeling of freedom and the large amount of light entering the vehicle. Regularly advancements in glass technology and increasing consumer preference towards power sunroof. The rising global population, the demand for vehicles is also growing, thereby leading to the increase in production of automobiles. Developments in component material coupled with the growing number of factories installed sunroofs are likely to impact the market positively in the coming years. The power sunroof market for SUVs is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. High cost and regular maintenance will act as restraint to the market.

Based on the Product type, Glass sunroof segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Automotive Power Glass Sunroof market during the forecast period. The term roof has become the more popular version referring to any type of glass opening in a vehicle’s roof. Vehicle didn’t come with a sunroof if consumer wish it had, there are aftermarket options for adding one. Many kits on the market today replicate a high-quality factory-like fit, complete with electric motors, sunshades, and control switches. Increasing SUV and luxury vehicle productions are also boosting for glass sunroof market segment as pre-installed in these vehicles.

In Trends – Scorching sun to charge the Vehicle

Hyundai envisions a future in which motorists intentionally leave their car in the scorching sun all day. The South Korean firm is developing solar panels for cars as a way to make them more efficient, more convenient to drive, and, in the case of a hybrid or an electric model, less dependent on the power grid. In the future, various types of electricity-generation technologies, including the solar charging system, will be connected to vehicles. This will enable them to develop from a passive device that consumes energy to a solution that actively generates energy using sunroof of the vehicles.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the Automotive Intelligent seat market during the forecast period. The European transport manufacturing industry is currently well positioned on the worldwide market with competitive products of high quality. Disruptive technologies like electrification, automation and digitalization offer opportunities for novel business models and innovative transport solutions that will determine unique selling propositions of the future.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the Automotive Power Glass Sunroof market. Moreover, the study also covers an Automotive Power Glass Sunroof market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Report for Automotive Power Glass Sunroof Market

Global Automotive Power Glass Sunroof Market, By Product Type

• Glass sunroof

• Fabric sunroof

Global Automotive Power Glass Sunroof Market, By Vehicle Type

• Mid-segment vehicles

• Premium & luxury-segment vehicles

Global Automotive Power Glass Sunroof Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Automotive Power Glass Sunroof Market

• Webasto

• Inalfa Roof Systems

• Inteva

• Magna International

• Aisin Seiki

• CIE

• Yachiyo Industry

• Johnan Manufacturing

• BOS

• Honda Motor Co., Ltd

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Preh IMA Automation

• Evansville

• Kia Motor Corporation

• Tata Motors Limited

