Global Automotive OLED Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Location, Structure, Vehicle Type, and Geography

Global Automotive OLED Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

OLED is an organic light emitting diode were electroluminescent layer of organic compound projects light in reaction of an electric current; it is a flat light illuminating technology by arrangement of thin organic films between two conductors.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

OLEDs are extensively used in Vehicle lighting system due to their size and variability. The increasing production of luxurious and lightweight vehicles are projected to boost the automotive OLED market throughout the forecast period. Infotainment systems deliver information of health of various component of vehicle and provide application such as global positioning system (GPS) along with entertainment. OLED is widely employed in premium cars as infotainment displays. Lifespan of OLEDs is shorter than laser and LED. They also consume more power. These factors are obstruct the Automotive OLED Market throughout the forecast period.

Based on location, exterior OLEDs are used as front headlight. Exterior OLEDs are expected to hold the XX% market share during forecast period. In terms of vehicle type, the automotive OLED market is segmented into passenger vehicles (PV) and commercial vehicles (CV). Passenger vehicles segment includes hatchback cars, sedans, multi- purpose vehicles (MPV), and sport utility vehicles (SUV). Commercial vehicles include light-weight commercial vehicles (LCV) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV).

On the basis of region Global Automotive OLED Market divided into five regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Among all the regions, the Asia Pacific had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period, thanks to high adoption rate of automotive OLED and a booming automotive sector in this region. China and India had the XX% market share in 2018 and is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in automotive OLED market are LG Display Co., Ltd., OSRAM, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Astron FIAMM, LG Chem, Philips, GE, KONICA MINOLTA, NIPPON SEIKI, WINSTAR, Samsung Displays, and Visteon.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive OLED Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive OLED Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automotive OLED Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Automotive OLED Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive OLED Market make the report investor’s guide.The Scope of the Report Automotive OLED Market

Global Automotive OLED Market, by Location

• Interior OLEDs

• Exterior OLEDs

Global Automotive OLED Market, by Structure

• Transparent OLEDs

• Graded Hetero-Junction OLEDs

• Stacked OLEDs

• Inverted OLEDs

Global Automotive OLED Market, by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicles (PV)

• Commercial Vehicles (CV)

Global Automotive OLED Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Global Automotive OLED Market,

• LG Display Co., Ltd.

• OSRAM

• HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

• Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• Astron FIAMM

• LG Chem

• Philips

• GE

• KONICA MINOLTA

• NIPPON SEIKI

• WINSTAR

• Visteon

• Samsung Displays

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive OLED Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive OLED Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive OLED Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive OLED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive OLED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive OLED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive OLED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive OLED by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive OLED Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive OLED Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive OLED Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

