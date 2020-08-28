Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Type, Application, End-user, and Region.

The global decorative plastic and paper laminates market was valued US$ 68.13 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 112.10 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.1 % during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

Decorative plastic and paper laminates are decorative printed papers and crafts sheets that are amalgamated by delivering appropriate pressure and heat. Mainly used to defend and develop visual appearance and other properties of countertops, furniture, flooring and others.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Growth Elements:

The growth of the global decorative plastic and paper market is largely motivated by the collective tender of decorative laminates in the construction industry. The growing trend to use pre-assembled furniture, cabinet, growing popularity of the laminating flooring, and ongoing construction activity in both residential and non-residential sectors are key factors to drive the overall market demand. On the other hand, low installation costs and easy maintenance over conventional decorative materials are estimated to push the market demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the industrial progress in printing practices and engineering eco-friendly laminates are likely to deliver enormous growth opportunities for the engaged market players. Moreover, the aggregate request for flexible kitchen architecture, flooring, and furniture is expected to produce significant growth opportunities for decorative plastic and paper laminates.

Besides, growing adoption and awareness about e-commerce facilities to buy and select the product as per customer’s demand at a discounted price is another market influencer factor for the targeted market growth. Product broadening and the addition of the new printing procedures and revolutionizing new textures in the sector have intensified the decorative products demand from numerous end-user sector. Hence, above-covered drivers and trends with growing awareness for the decorative materials will boost the market demand by the end of 2027.

However, unstable raw material prices and high cost of high-pressure decorative laminates are expected to hinder the growth of the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market.

Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market Segment analysis:

By the type segment, the low-pressure sector is expected to show constant growth during the projected year, with a share of over 75%, recording a CAGR of around XX% during the forecast period. The segment growth is the result of superior and cost-effective properties compared with another type that will help the market to witness significant growth during the calculated years. The major application of low-pressure paper and plastic laminates are associated with wall, panels, flooring, cabinets, and furniture sector as it has stability under extreme temperature. Growth in construction and building in the residential sector are making a road for a targeted market growth owing to the balanced self-life and the cost of installation is attracting the consumers that will boost the market demand in the coming years.

Additionally, convenience choice, lightweight and long self-life of product is making this segment more popular than others.

Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market Regional Analysis:

Growing construction projects, increasing consumer spending, industrial growth in the region is fulling the demand for the decorative laminates in the region and is considered as a dominating factor for the regional market, hence dominated the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market share. China documented for the major consumer and provider of the product amongst emerging economies. Targeted laminates are consumed in engineering cabinets, wood panels, and flooring for residential and commercial buildings owing to their ease of application and cleaning.

Secondly, North America is expected to dominate the decorative plastic and paper laminates market after APAC and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developed regions like the U.S and Canada are considered as the major contributors to the Decorative plastic and paper laminates market growth in the North American region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market

Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates market, By Type

• High Pressure

• Low Pressure

• Edge Banding

Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates market, By Application

• Column Claddings

• Wall Panelling

• Furniture

• Doors

• Flooring

Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates market, By End-user

• Non-residential

• Residential

Global Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market,

• Panolam Industries International

• OMNOVA Solutions

• Wilsonart International

• Greenlam Industries

• Abet Laminati

• Stylam Industries

• Century Plyboards

• Archidply Industries

• Fundermax GmbH

• Fletcher Building

• Arpa Industriale

• Merino Group

• Kronospan

• ASD

• EGGER

• Hopewell

• Pfleiderer

• Lamitech

