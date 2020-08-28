Global Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Type, Application and Region.

Global polyethylene furanoate (PEF) market size stood at US$ 6.2 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 8.45 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.12% during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

Polyethylene Furanoate is known as polyester. It consists of ethylene glycol which has similarity to polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyethylene naphthalate. Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) is generally named as the future polyester that can substitute polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamic:

The packaging is a major industry driving the overall global market growth. Tremendous growth observed in the food and beverage industries is intensifying the overall market growth, hence the upsurge in consumption of food and beverage products across the globe is expected to push the usage of polyethylene furoate (PEF) in packaging application.

Characteristics of polyethylene furoate (PEF) include elongation at break, tensile strength, low-temperature impact and adhesion properties of the material used in the making of polyethylene furoate (PEF) are attracting the vendors to invest in the market which will fuel the market growth and is expected to generate opportunities by 2027. Development and adoption of developed technology by the population and major contributors involved in the market growth have been fuelling the market growth in terms of value and volume. The preference of Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) over the conventional method is considered as a major growth driver for the market. Customization in the packaging, for instance, color, printing, size, and many more, with digitalization is possible with both types is making the product popular and which are utilized by the packaging sector will help to heighten the market demand.

Moreover, on the other hand, attention and huge investment in the R & D by polymers manufacturing corporations to develop innovative technology for engineering bio-based polymer to use packaging application, swiftly progressing technology, and the presence of another bio-based packaging polymer may negatively impact market growth.

Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market Segment analysis:

In terms of application, the bottle sector is expected to dominate the market during the forecast year and was valued at US$ X.1 Bn in the year 2019. Growth in the food and beverage industries and the growing trend to consume prepacked food in developed and developing economies like soft drinks, juice, water, jam, melted chocolates and alcohols, and many more are boosting the market thirst amongst producers. Moreover, polyethylene furanoate delivers great resistance to carbon dioxide and oxygen, thus averting food products from being oxidized. Hence, growing demand for polyethylene furanoate in the above-mentioned industry and therefore furthering its market growth. The global food and beverage industry is assessed to reach US$ XX Bn at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Thus, growth in food and beverage industries will generate profitable opportunities for the polyethylene furanoate in bottle segment for packaging applications in the same industry remains anticipated to propel its market in the coming years.

Numerous end-users are engaged with this bottle manufacturing including plastic, glass, and others are contributing to the packaging sector on a large scale. Growing health concerns and a rise in awareness associated with the importance of safe drinking water for maintaining good health are expected to build productive openings for producers of bottled during the forecast period. Significant growth in population, in the Asia-Pacific, will support the regional growth in the market during the forecast period. Moreover, greater transparency, flexibility, and inexpensive as compared to others is helping the global Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) market to grow with the increased application by numerous industries.

Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market Regional analysis:

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region records as the fastest growing market for polyethylene furanoate (PEF) market. Factors to boost the polyethylene furanoate owing to the increasing application of packaging conditions have been driving the polyethylene furanoate requirements in the Asia Pacific region. Asia Pacific has registered a lucrative growth in 2019 at an estimated CAGR of 5% with a calculated market share of 45% and the size expected to get stretched by 2027. Besides that, development in pharmaceutical infrastructure and pharmaceutical product manufacturing industries across the region is going to broaden the packaging segment in the region and is considered as another factor to boost the market demand in APAC.

Secondly, Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest market growth after APAC during the forecast period. Advancement technology method of manufacturing with industrialization in this region, expected to register strong place for the growth of the flexible PVC market in the European region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-user, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market

Global Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) market, By Type

• Plant-Based

• Bio-based

Global Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) market, By Application

• Packaging Product

• Bottles

• Films

• Fibers

Global Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Polyethylene Furanoate (PEF) Market,

• Avantium

• Toyo Seikan Kaisha

• ALPLA

• Danone

• Swire Pacific

• AVA Biochem

• TOYOBO

• Corbion

• Mitsui & CO., LTD

• Tereos

• Synvina

• Swicofil AG

• Toray Industries

• Gevo

• WIFAG-Polytype

