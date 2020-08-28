Global Leather Dyes Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Type, Application and Region.

The global leather dyes market was valued US$ XX.99 Bn and is expected to reach XX.23 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of X.10% during a forecast period. Use of fine Leather Dyes in the concrete to produce various coloured concrete is likely to cover 40% of market share.

Market Definition:

Leather dyes are identified as dyes with a resemblance to leather. Leather dyes are famous dyes which add appealing presence to synthetic and natural leather materials. Application of the leather dye is mainly involved in the material after tanning leather is absorbed in a dye bath having rotating barrels. Leather dyes infiltrate and emphasize the natural variations with stains in the fiber.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Bending interest in the growing population for a leather-based end-product owing to the advanced and modern lifestyle will be considered as a key driving factor for the market growth. On the other hand, growth in the global chemical industries with ongoing R & D activity across the globe are expected to boost the demand during the forecast period. The wide range of application of the product by numerous end-user industry segment will propel the material demand owing to the property of aqueous and non-aqueous solubility of the product as per the demand of manufacturing vendors.

The availability of products in numerous shades like brown, black, red, and others is attracting the consumers. Largely, the coloring substances mixed with water and further immerse the textile fiber for the coloring process which is easy to perform and is attracting the vendor of the textile industry to invest in the market. As it helps to intensify the characteristic and lightfastness of leather, such as acid black dyes are applied for making of black leather shoes. Development in the tanning industry is demanding the product for the assorted finishing to the end-product expected to broaden the market demand in near future. On the other hand, variability in the product like natural and synthetic is another factor to drive the market demand as per client needs in the coming years.

Furthermore, the side effect of the product associated with synthetic leather will hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Leather Dyes Market Segment analysis:

By type segment, the acid dyes sector is expected to show persistent growth during the estimated year. The application of the acid dyes is broadly driven by the textile sector as it offers good spreadability, rapid drying, popular color requirement, other beneficial characteristics includes improved flowability, and reduced product loss, uniform coating, attractive finishing to the end-product. Growth in the numerous end-use application expected to broaden the market demand in the coming years.

Leather Dyes Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the overall leather dyes market growth in the coming years thanks to the growth and development in the textile, shoes, fabric and have registered a market share growth by 40-50% which is more compared to 2019. China is recorded as the largest consumer for the leather dye amongst growing economies in APAC in the global leather dyes market which is the fastest-growing market in the region, the result of escalating consumer requests and growing per capita disposable income amongst the consumers. India and other developing South-East Asian countries are further contributing to the regional market growth with the cumulative leather goods distribution from the region will further push the targeted market demand by the end of 2027. However, a major pandemic COVID-19 outbreak in the region will restraint market growth. The market size was calculated XX Bn at a CAGR of X.25 in the year 2019 and expected to show lucrative growth by 2027.

North America is expected to dominate the leather dyes market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developed regions like U.S. and Canada are considered as the major contributors for the leather dyes market growth in the North America region. Trend of leather shoes in the region will help the market to grow.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Leather Dyes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Leather Dyes Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Leather Dyes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Leather Dyes Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Leather Dyes Market

Global Leather Dyes market, By Type

• Direct Dyes

• Acid Dyes

• Basic Dyes

• Mordant Dyes

• Pre-metaled Dyes

• Sulphur Dyes

• Others

Global Leather Dyes market, By Application

• Natural Leather

• Synthetic Leather

Global Leather Dyes Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Leather Dyes Market,

• Sichuan Decision Chemical

• Dowell Science&Technology

• Clariant International Ltd.

• Colorex Chemical Co., Inc.

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Krishna Industries

• Kolor Jet Chemical Pvt. Ltd.

• J. K. Colors

• Prima Chemicals

• Trumpler

• Elementis

• DyStar

• Schill+Seilacher

• Zschimmer & Schwarz

• Brother Enterprises

• Synthesia, A.S

• Lanxess AG

• BASF SE

• Stahl

• TFL

• Sisecam

