Global Low Light Security Camera Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Resolution, Technology, Application, and Region.

Global low light security Camera market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

A low light security camera is an image, or a video capturing device basically designed to work or function under low light in the nighttime. It is a multitasking security camera with the integration of several video analytics systems used for a number of applications.

Market Dynamics

The global low light security camera market has witnessed ample growth from the past few decades, thanks to the increasing demand of advanced technology based video surveillance cameras by end users, to perform well in pitch-black, night vision, and low-light conditions. A continuous introduction of improved algorithms, better optics, advanced sensors and high-powered processors to deliver cameras with high-quality images and low-light performance, rising awareness about safety and security among end-users across the globe, increasing governments initiatives to reduce crime rates and rising technological advancements in IP based video surveillance system are expected to improve growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, high costs associated with high resolution low light security camera and cost required for initial set up of cameras are major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Low Light Security Camera Market: Segmentation Analysis

By resolution, ultra HD segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Ultra HD stands for ultrahigh definition. It includes 4K and 8K UHD digital video formats. Increasing adoption and manufacturing of UHD resolution based low light cameras as it offers highest level of clarity and detail of videos and images, advanced sensors technology, and increase ability to zoom in and zoom out features is impelling the growth of the market.

By technology, IR LED segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. An infrared based low light security camera measures and detects the infrared energy of particular objects. A growing adoption of infrared LEDs in low light security cameras to detect the invisible infrared wavelengths to allow the security camera to record in low light vision is attributed to the growth of the market. Also, rising adoption of IR cameras in outdoor as well as indoor video surveillance applications is expected to improve the growth of the market.

Global Low Light Security Camera Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are dominating the market. The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of latest advanced video surveillance system and rising technological advancements in night vision devices and system across the region.

Increasing government initiatives for crime prevention, rising need to take clear videos and images in low light conditions and increased awareness about security and safety among the consumers is driving the growth of the market.

Global Low Light Security Camera Market: Key Development

In Apr 2020, Panasonic announced the launch of company’s latest i-Pro Extreme U-Series of network security cameras. These cameras are designed to work in both day and nighttime with IR-LED and low level lighting capabilities to guarantee quality security and clear colour images.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Low Light Security Camera Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Low Light Security Camera Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Low Light Security Camera Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Low Light Security Camera Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Low Light Security Camera Market

Global Low Light Security Camera Market, By Resolution

• Non HD

• HD

• Ultra HD

• Others

Global Low Light Security Camera Market, By Technology

• IR LED

• Digital Slow Shutter

• Others

Global Low Light Security Camera Market, By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

• Border Security

• Others

Global Low Light Security Camera Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Low Light Security Camera Market, Key Players

• Cisco Systems Inc

• Swann Communications Pty. Ltd

• Arecont Vision LL

• Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd

• Axis Communications

• Avigilon Corporation

• Bosch Security Systems

• Honeywell International Inc

• Canon Inc

• Panasonic Corporation

• FLIR Systems inc

• Sony Electronics Inc

• Geovision

• Kintronics IP security solution

• AvaLAN Networks

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Low Light Security Camera Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Low Light Security Camera Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Low Light Security Camera Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Low Light Security Camera Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Low Light Security Camera Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Low Light Security Camera Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Low Light Security Camera Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Low Light Security Camera by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Low Light Security Camera Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Low Light Security Camera Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Low Light Security Camera Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

