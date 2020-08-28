Global Trash Robots Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Size, Application, and Region.

Global trash robots market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Trash robot is a remote-controlled autonomous machine or robot that is generally used to automatically sort the trash or waste. This robot uses artificial intelligence technology, GPS systems, and cameras and can be controlled by using internet connection.

Market Dynamics

An increasing need to reduce wastes such as paper waste, plastic waste and glass waste and need to control various types of pollutions is the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Growing projects of making smart cities across the world, rising initiatives by the government to keep their countries and cities clean, increasing adoption of trash robots for waste recycle process, growing technological advancements in IoT to monitor and control waste and rising demand to combat water pollution issue are expected to improve growth of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, rapidly growing advancements in autonomous robotics technology and growing adoption of trash robots in commercial and environmental applications is further propelling the growth of the market.

However, high implementation costs and need for technically skilled expertise are the major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Trash Robots Market: Segmentation Analysis

By application, environmental and commercial application dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX%. Increase of water pollution in rivers, lakes, and seas due to solid wastes such as plastics bottles, papers, and other wastes and rising demand to reduce this water pollution concerning human health and aquatic animal’s protection is attributed to the growth of the market. Clean water is the basic need of the people across the globe. The lack of clean water leads to poor health and can cause water stress, climate change, pollution and shortage of water. MMR study found that, each year, ~1.4 Bn pounds of trash are found in seas. Thus, increasing the introduction of trash robots to combat water pollution and to lead to economic opportunities is further propelling the growth of the market.

Global Trash Robots Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are dominating the market. The growth is attributed to the growing technological advancements in autonomous robotic technology and rising adoption of trash robots for various end user applications.

Increasing recycling crisis in the US, rising investments by companies and municipalities to provide AI-assisted trash robots to help sort wastes in recycling plants and increasing the introduction of water trash cleaning robots are driving the growth of the market. For instance, in 2019, Chicago has launched a trash-eating river robot, thanks to the recent advances in technologies and availability of internet access to pilot the trash robots.

The Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth at a CAGR of XX%. The countries such as India, China and Japan are dominating the market in the APAC region. Increasing government’s initiatives and investments to combat garbage waste issue and rising introduction of AI based robots to sort tonnes of waste is impelling the growth of the market. For instance, in 2018, ishitva robotic systems, India based Start-up of robotics has developed AI based trash robot that segregates 5 tonnes of waste in an hour. In addition, an initiative such as Swachh Bharat Mission by government of India is expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Trash Robots Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Trash Robots Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Trash Robots Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Trash Robots Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Trash Robots Market

Global Trash Robots Market, By Type

• Cleaner & Collector (GCC) Trash Robot

• Garbage Sorter and Exchanger (GSE) trash robot

• Garbage Recycler and Waste Management (GRWM) Trash Robot

Global Trash Robots Market, By Size

• Small

• Medium

• Large

Global Trash Robots Market, By Application

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Environmental

Global Trash Robots Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Trash Robots Market, Key Players

Global Players

• CleanRobotics

• The Qubix

• SITA

• Fanuc Corporation

• Gomex

• Zen Robotics Ltd

• Apex Automation and Robotics Pty Ltd

• KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

• AMP Robotics

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• VEX Robotics, Inc

North America

• Rockwell Automation, Inc

Europe

• ABB Ltd

• SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG

Asia Pacific

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• ishitva robotic systems

