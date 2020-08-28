Global Frame Grabber Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Circuitry, Application, End User Customers, and Region.

Global frame grabber market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

A frame grabber is a small portable electronic hardware device used to grab or capture ‘separate digital still bitmapped frames or images’ from a digital or analog video stream. It is a basic component of computer vision system in which digital or analog video frames are grabbed in digital form and then displayed, analyzed, transmitted, and stored.

Market Dynamics

An increasing importance of frame grabbers in high end machine vision systems to capture high quality, high resolution images in several settings is the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. Growing applications of frame grabbers in deep learning, online inspection, and autonomous driving cars for robust image processing, increasing requirements for high bandwidth, high data rate and high resolution image processing systems and rising adoption of frame grabbers in other applications such as factory automation, medical imaging, computer vision and video surveillance markets are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, compatibility of frame grabbers with a broad range of video formats such as NTSC, LVDS, CAMERA LINK, PAL, S-Video and many others is to make them ideal choice for various high end applications, which is ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, rising advancements in alternative industrial vision system technology is the major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Frame Grabber Market: Segmentation Analysis

Frame grabber is used in various applications such as in web inspection, healthcare, network security and many others. Web inspection segment is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of machine vision system in various industries to perform several inspection, applications, processes, and tasks such as automatic visual inspection system for printed circuit boards to increase the productivity of the industry is attributed to the growth of the market. However, the healthcare segment is witnessing the fastest growth at a CAGR of XX% owing to increasing use of frame grabbers in healthcare sector in medicine for application such as remote guidance and telenursing.

Frame grabbers are also widely used in the network security applications. For instance, frame grabbers are used to grab the image or series of images of detected potential security breaches then it transmits the images across a digital network to provide the real time notification to the security personnel. Additionally, rising significance of frame grabbers in astronomy and astrophotography applications in analog low light cameras to display live images and to broadcast video of celestial objects on internet is expected to improve the growth of frame grabber market.

Global Frame Grabber Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The countries such as China, Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan, and South Korea are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the growing adoption of industrial and factory automation system and growing market for manufacturing sector in the APAC region.

Increasing adoption of machine vision inspection system in various industries such as electronics, medical and healthcare, aerospace and defense, robotics and many others and rising demand for high resolution, rapid frame rate, high speed and high bandwidth based cameras is driving the growth of the market. Additionally, surge in the adoption of mobile phones, personal video recorders like camcorders and various audio-video applications by consumers across the region, is further propelling the growth of the market.

Global Frame Grabber Market: Key Development

In Mar 2020, Euresys S.A announced the expansion company’s CXP-12 frame grabber range with the addition of the Coaxlink Mono CXP-12 and Duo CXP-12.

In Nov 2019, Teledyne DALSA announced its Xtium™2-CXP series of high-performance frame grabbers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Frame Grabber Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Frame Grabber Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Frame Grabber Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Frame Grabber Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Frame Grabber Market

Global Frame Grabber Market, By Circuitry

• Analog Frame Grabbers

• Digital Frame Grabbers

• Both Analog and Digital Frame Grabbers

Global Frame Grabber Market, By Application

• Web Inspection

• Transportation Safety and Maintenance

• Scientific

• Factory Automation

• Industrial Camera Manufacturer

• Network Security

• Healthcare

• Astronomy & Astrophotography

• Others

Global Frame Grabber Market, By End User Customers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• Manufacturers

• System Integrators

Global Frame Grabber Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Frame Grabber Market, Key Players

Global Players

• Euresys S.A

• Teledyne DALSA Inc

• ADLINK Technology Inc

• Basler AG

• EPIX Inc

• Silicon Software Silicon Software

• BitFlow Inc

• Pleora Technologies Inc

• Vision Systems Design

• Advanced Micro Peripherals

North America

• Epiphan systems Inc

• Photonics Media

Europe

• ISRA Vision AG

• HaSoTec GmbH

Asia Pacific

• Advantech, Co., Ltd

South America & MEA

• KAYA Instruments

