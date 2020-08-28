Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Mode of Operation, Application, and Region

Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 7.74 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market Drivers and Restrains:

Micro Tactical Ground Robot (MTGR) Market size is expected to grow rapidly in the forecast period impelled by their increasing implementation in military and explosive ordnance disposal operations. It is a lightweight tactical vehicle, which can be used outdoor and indoor in any terrain specifically designed for the defense application. These robots offers operational benefits like explosive material search and maneuver in complex operations of the air force. The large & bulky conventional machines used for explosive ordnance disposal activities are being replaced by MTGR systems resulting their efficient sensing and monitoring capabilities. Additionally, these systems can prove to be the most useful in inevitable situations of natural calamities floods such as earthquakes. Such emergencies also fuel the demand for the micro tactical ground robot market. The application of these systems in Hazardous material and Chemical-Biological-Radiological-Nuclear segment owing to increase in mining and exploration of oil worldwide has also increased the demand in the market.

The major factor driving the micro tactical ground robot market is the adoption of automation in the defense & military sector to prevent the loss of lives and security. Technical upgrades and incorporation of extended capabilities in these robots are fueling the market. The automation technology include new & advanced capabilities to these robots owing to size minimization, usage of newer sensors, and powerful computing procedures. These robots are being integrated with features depending on their use which includes sensors, tool kit, GPS, video cameras, mechanical interface, illumination mode, max payload, communication secured IP (Internet Protocol) data linked, etc. Improvements in AI have further contributed to the micro tactical ground robot market growth by imparting intellectual abilities & natural intelligence features.

The high maintenance cost of these robots hamper the growth of the micro tactical ground robot market. The robots are highly susceptible to electronic and digital issues occurring due to unpredictable breakdowns. These robotic systems need highly skilled technicians to monitor & repair technical issues, further increasing maintenance costs. These machines are very costly because of advance technology usage, digital and electronic features that can cater to high-end military requirements. Similarly, the micro tactical ground market has not grown up to its true potential in the underdeveloped and countries facing economic crisis.

Increasing concerns regarding national security and threatening acts of terrorism worldwide are propelling governments to finance in technologically-advanced and innovative surveillance systems. This has ensured a rise in defense budgets of several countries, contributing significantly to the growth of the market.

Manufacturers in the micro tactical ground robot are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market Segmentation Analysis:

By application, the explosive ordinance disposal segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The higher demand for these robots in the explosive ordinance disposal segment. Analysts expect this scenario to remain same over the next few years, the increasing usage of these robots for ensuring public safety by identifying and diffusing explosives in public places and vehicles.

The surveillance and reconnaissance services segment is expected to report an increasing uptake of micro tactical ground robots in the near future among urban warfare units and special-forces to enhance situational awareness of certain place. Apart from this, MTGR are also expected to find significant application in the nuclear explosives and hazardous materials segment due to increasing oil exploration and mining activities across the world.

By mode of operation, the Tele-operated segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, due to the provision of a wireless operating medium using the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies. These products can be easily operated, have a small size, and are cost-effective having useful designs & minimal footprints.

The autonomous segment in the market is expected to grow at a steady pace considering automation benefits they provide in performing complex and high-end operations. Moreover, the cumulative popularity of automated products due to better performance & less human intervention is supporting the usage in basic and complex military activities. The implementation of these machines in minor operational activities will allow military officials to perform other competent tasks manually, creating high product demand.

Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is rising in the micro tactical ground robot market owing to the implementation of these machines in huge amounts to be used in military operations. Asian countries including China and India are focused on continuously advancing their military facilities and infrastructure regarding several threats and border activities. Initiatives by these governments along with high military & defense funds are creating a high product demand. Israel is a main manufacturer of these robots designed for harsh-field operations and involves touchscreen operators with powerful features. The U.S. is developing rapidly in the market due to the increased focus of the federal government on the military and defense automation. The development in robotics technology and increasing government focus on providing better military infrastructure over rival countries.

A report covers the recent development in market for micro tactical ground robot like, in 136 April 2019- Roboteam has developed MTGR cutting edge technology

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive assessment projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report helps in understanding Global micro tactical ground robot market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and projecting the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, growth strategies, and regional presence. To understand the market dynamics and by region, the report has covered the PEST analysis by region and key economies across the globe, which are supposed to have an impact on market in forecast period. PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of the market as well as detailed SWOT analysis of key players has been done to analyze their strategies. The report will to address all questions of shareholders to prioritize the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global micro tactical ground robot market.

Scope of the Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market:

Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market, by Mode of Operation:

• Tethered

• Tele-operated

• Semi-autonomous

• Autonomous

Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market, by Application:

• Intelligence

• Surveillance

• Reconnaissance services

• Law enforcement

• Explosive ordinance disposal

• Chemical

• Biological

• Radiological

• Nuclear and explosives

• Hazardous materials

Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market, Major Players:

• Roboteam

• QinetiQ

• iRobot Corporation

• Boeing Company

• Thales

• Northrop Grumman

• Clearpath Robotics

• Robotnik Automation

• ReconRobotics

• Perrone Robotics

