Global Wellhead Equipment Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, Application and Region

Global Wellhead Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

A wellhead is a vital component, which is extensively used in the oil & gas industry, at the surface of a well to deliver pressure containing an interface for the drilling and production equipment. It is mostly used to connect the tubing and casing to an oil & gas pipeline.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

A growing number of rig counts, well completion and drilling activities are expected to drive the global wellhead equipment market. Increasing crude oil prices coupled with growing crude oil production is projected to boost the wellhead equipment market growth. Addition, growing deep drilling, and ultra-deep drilling activities for oil and gas is also increasing the demand for wellhead equipment. Growing exploration of unconventional resources like shale oil, coal bed methane is expected to drive the global wellhead equipment market.

Oil and gas projects are expected to benefit as they will receive investments, resulting in the growth of the global wellhead equipment market. Oil and gas are one of the major industries in the globe in terms of revenue generation. The industry has a significant share of the government as it comprises the majority of the key players, which generate $ XX billions of dollars contributing significantly toward the economic development for the market growth.

The onshore segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the swelling demand for energy from the developing economies across the globe. The rising demand for energy is expected to increase exploration and production activities. Additionally, with the rise in the rig count, the unconventional sources are some of the factors, which is expected to increase the demand for wellhead equipment

By geographic regions, North America is estimated to contribute $ XX Mn share in the global wellhead equipment market owing to the maximum number of oil rigs in this region, the wellhead equipment market potential is increasing. Moreover, new exploration and drilling projects in this region are expected to propel the growth of the wellhead components market in the next five years. Shifting oil and gas sector scenario with growing importance towards unconventional oil and gas reserves is one of the important factors, which is expected to boost the wellhead equipment market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global wellhead equipment market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global wellhead equipment market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Wellhead Equipment Market

Global Wellhead Equipment Market, By Component

• Hangers

• Flanges

• Master valve

• Casing Heads

• Casing Spools

• Tubing Heads

• Secondary Seals

• Tubing Head Adapters

• Choke

• Others

Global Wellhead Equipment Market, By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore

Global Wellhead Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Wellhead Equipment Market

• Baker Hughes – a GE Co.

• Schlumberger Ltd.

• Weatherford International Ltd.

• National Oilwell Varco Inc.,

• Great Lakes Wellhead, Inc.

• Performance Wellhead & Frag Components Inc.

• Cactus Wellhead, LLC.

• FMC Technologies

• GE-Alstom Grid

• Baker Hughes

• Stream Flo

• Aker Solutions

• Cameron

• Drill Quip

• National Oil Well Varco

• Shanghai Wellhead Equipment Manufacture

• Wellhead System

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Wellhead Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Wellhead Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Wellhead Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Wellhead Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Wellhead Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Wellhead Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Wellhead Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Wellhead Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Wellhead Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Wellhead Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Wellhead Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

