Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Payload Capacity, End User Industry, and by Region

Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market is expected to reach US$ XX Billion by 2026 from US$ 10.16 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Major driving factors of heavy payload robotic arm market are rising technological advancements, increased automation trend, rising number of metal and construction industries, rising need for operational efficiency, increasing industrial activities, heavy payload robotic arm reduced need counter balance, increased industrialized automation. But, highest initial investment and maintenance cost will hamper the market.

Heavy payload robotic arm market is segmented by payload capacity, end user industry, and region. Based on the payload capacity, heavy payload robotic arm market is divided by 500-700 Kg, 701-1000 Kg, 1001-3000 Kg, and 3001 Kg & above. On the basis of end user industry, heavy payload robotic arm market is segregated by automotive, heavy industry, mining, and others. Automation segment is estimated to hold largest share of market during forecast period due to increased adoption of automated solutions across the industry, rise opportunities for the robotics arm manufacturing in automated industries as increasing demand commercial vehicle and passenger car, and rising automation trend.

In terms of region, heavy payload robotic arm market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to boost the market during forecast period, due to improving production and manufacturing capabilities in this region. Rising economies and investments in R&D in this region such as India and China are estimated provide business opportunities.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in heavy payload robotic arm market are ABB Ltd., Apex Automation & Robotics Pty Ltd., Ellison Technologies Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (Comau S.p.A.), Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited (Kawasaki Robotics), Kuka Robotics, Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, Vulcan Engineering Co. Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Nex Robotics, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, N.V.TYT CORPORATION PTE LTD, and Yaskawa America, Inc.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market

Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market, by Payload Capacity

• 500-700 Kg

• 701-1000 Kg

• 1001-3000 Kg

• 3001 Kg & Above

Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market, by End User Industry

• Automotive

• Heavy Industry

• Mining

• Others

Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market

• ABB Ltd.

• Apex Automation & Robotics Pty Ltd.

• Ellison Technologies Inc.

• Fanuc Corporation

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (Comau S.p.A.)

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited (Kawasaki Robotics)

• Kuka Robotics

• Nachi Fujikoshi Corporation

• Seiko Epson Corporation

• Universal Robots A/S

• Vulcan Engineering Co. Inc.

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Nex Robotics

• Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

• N.V.TYT CORPORATION PTE LTD

• Yaskawa America, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Heavy Payload Robotic Arm by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Heavy Payload Robotic Arm Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

