High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market- by Type, by Power, by Industry and by Region – Global Industry and Forecasts 2019 – 2027

Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market was valued US$ X3.X9 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ X5.XX Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 5X.XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market: Overview

The increasing number of heavy industries such as metal processing, mining and oil & gas as well as paper, food & beverages and several others, are driving the global high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors market and projected to grow at a CAGR of ~5X.XX%, growing from a market value of ~US$ X3.X9 Bn in 2018 to ~US$ X5.XX Bn by the end of the forecast year 2027.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

In terms of volume, the global high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors market is anticipated to increase from ~9,490 thousand units in 2018 to ~14,100 thousand units by the end of the forecast period.

As Low Voltage Aluminum Motors are being used in various sizes for different needs, they have found application across industries such as oil and gas, metal processing, mining, paper, water and wastewater treatment, food and beverages, and some others.

Across the globe, several countries are witnessing rapid growth in industrialization. Besides several industries looking into emission reduction due to the rising awareness of efficiency standards and environmental concern. With the several technological advancement, these motors help in reducing emission & improved efficiency, due to which these motors gaining popularity. The penetration of these motors has increased rapidly in recent years and forecasted to keep continue, contributing to the growth of the high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors market.

In recent years, the increase in the demand has been observed for high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors across several industries due to their durability and reliability in performance. The consistent demand from manufacturers of different industries for energy-saving motors that improve overall efficiency and reduce costs, has contributed at large in the growth of the high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors market.

Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market is studied by Various Segments:

The analysts at Maximize Market Research have done an extensive research for the Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market and provides the report with detail study of the market by various segments and by region:

Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market by Type

• Induction Motors

• Permanent Magnet Motors

• Synchronous Motors

• Others

Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market by Power (kW)

• 0 kW to 0.75 kW

• 0.75 kW to 7.5 kW

• 7.5 kW to 15.5 kW

• 15.5 kW to 29.5 kW

• Above 29.5 kW

Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market by Industry

• Marine

• Mining & Metals

• Food and Beverages

• Water and Wastewater Treatment

• Oil & Gas

• Paper & Food Processing

• Chemicals & Fertilizers

• Others

Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market: Segment Analysis

The global high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors market is segmented in terms of type, Power, Industry and Region. Where segment type is further categorized into induction motors, permanent magnet motors, synchronous motors, and others. The induction motors segment holds the most substantial share of US$ XX.XX Bn in 2018 of the high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors market around the globe.

On the basis of power (kW), the global high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors market has been segmented into 0 kW to 0.75 kW, 0.75 kW to 7.5 kW, 7.5 kW to 15.5 kW, 15.5 kW to 29.5 kW, and above 29.5 kW. Among all the 0 kW to 0.75 kW segments holds the biggest share of market value US$ XX.XX Bn in the high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors market.

Segment industry is classified into marine, mining & metals, food and beverages, water and wastewater treatment, oil & gas, paper & food processing, chemicals & fertilizers, and others. In industry segment, food and beverages segment holds the highest revenue share of US$ XX.XX Bn in the high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors market.

Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

The Europe contributes the largest market value share of US$ XX.XX Bn in 2018.

The market in Europe holds the largest value share of 25% of the global high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors market in 2018. The Europe market is likely to grow with CAGR of XX.XX% and continue to hold the large value share by the end of the forecast year 2027. The large-scale application of these motors across industries, particularly Food & Beverages and chemicals & fertilizers, is expected to drive the growth of the market in the Europe region.

Asia Pacific expected to grow with CAGR of X6.XX% by the forecast period.

Many countries in Asia Pacific are emerging economies, with rapid industrialization & high adoption of technological modifications in this region. The growing mining & metals sector in Asia Pacific is expected to positively impact the high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors market in this region. Simultaneously, growth in the metal fabrication industry and increasing demand from the automotive industry are factors supplementing the growth of the high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors market in Asia Pacific. In 2018, the Asia Pacific revenue market accounted for the second-largest share across global market and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% in the forecast period. The increasing demand for these motors from several other industries like paper, water and waste water management, driving the growth of the Asia Pacific high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors market.

Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market Dynamics & Key Findings:

The Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market.

The detail key findings from the team of analysts at Maximize Market Research are illustrated in the report, besides some of them are listed below:

Based on historical data of the industry and an understanding of the current trends, according to the report by Maximize Market Research, the global high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors market is anticipated to grow progressively during the forecast period, with sales increasing from ~9,500 thousand units in 2018 to ~14,000 thousand units.

Growing industrial infrastructure, oil and gas, mining, consumer durables, food & beverages, paper and automotive industry across the globe especially in emerging economies is a positive indicator for manufacturers to increase their production of high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors.

Most industries in developing economies face energy challenges. Growing global demand for energy and increasing pressure on reducing carbon emissions from several government are encouraging industries to adopt energy-efficient equipment. Hence Manufacturers focus from low-efficiency motors to energy-saving, high-efficiency motors drives the demand for high efficiency low voltage aluminum motors.

The market is also growing with the demand for the use of high efficiency low voltage motors in pumps, fans, and refrigeration systems.

Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market: Competition Landscape

The Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market Company Profiles –

The major players operating in the Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market, analyzed in the report are:

• ABB Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Danfoss A/S

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• General Electric

• TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Nidec Motor Corporation

• Regal Beloit Corporation

• NovaTorque, Inc.

• SEW-Eurodrive, Inc.

• Bluffton Motor Works

• LEESON Electric,

• NORD Gear Corporation

• WEG Electric Corp.

• Sterling Electric, Inc.

• Regal Beloit(Marathon)

• Brook Crompton North America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global High Efficiency Low Voltage Aluminum Motors Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

