Global Personal Service Robotics Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Type and Region

Robotics in professional applications have substantial impact in areas like agriculture, surgery, & logistics. There is increasing demand to monitor everyday surroundings, which results in increased data flows. To fulfil this demand, robots will play an important role in the maintenance and security.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Robotics in personal & domestic applications has experienced huge growth with a limited number of mass market products: floor cleaning robots and edutainment robots. Future product visions point to domestic robots of high complexity & capability. With many applications in medical, agriculture, defense & logistics, demand for service robots were increased by 27% in 2016.

Along with professional service, personal service robotics industry is also growing across the world. The demand for personal & domestic service robots were increased by 16% in 2015. In 2016, around 4 Mn units of personal service robots were sold, which includes vacuum cleaners, window cleaners & lawn mowers. Personal service robotics segment is a new market and is giving rise to different startups. Rising number of startups for this business is expected to contribute in the personal service robotics market growth.

Service robots for personal and domestic use are manufactured for a mass market with totally different pricing & marketing channels than professional service robots. The total number of service robots for personal and domestic use increased by 59% to about 16.3 Mn units in 2018. The value was up 15% to USD 3.66 Bn. This includes more than 12.2 Mn robots for domestic tasks. More than 11.6 million robot vacuum and floor cleaners were sold in 2018.

Today, this kind of service robots are available in almost every convenience store, making it easily accessible for everyone. Many American, Asian, & European suppliers cater to this market. Much like robot vacuums, lawn-mowing robots are nowadays available in most hardware & gardening stores. However, the market potential of this type of robot is currently limited because they still cannot operate on every ground & their range is bound by their battery capacity. Sales of both, professional and personal service robots will continue to increase strongly.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the Service Robotics Market is segmented by Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among all the regions Europe held the dominant market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Bn by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX%. Thanks to the existence of leading countries like U.K and Germany. Technological advancement, higher adoption of Service Robotics in the region driving the market towards north. During the forecast period Asia-Pacific region is expected to bring ample of opportunities for personal service robotics market due to rising number local players for personal service robots in countries like China & Japan.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Personal Service Robotics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Personal Service Robotics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Personal Service Robotics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Personal Service Robotics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Personal Service Robotics Market

Global Personal Service Robotics Market, by Type

• Household/Domestic Robots

• Entertainment or Leisure Robots

Global Personal Service Robotics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• MEA & Africa

• Latin America

Global Personal Service Robotics Market, Key Players:

• Irobot

• KUKA AG

• Adept Technology

• Intuitive Surgical

• Nachi-Fujikoshi

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• General Electric

• Amazon Robotics

