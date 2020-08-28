Global Access Control and Authentication Market Forecast and Analysis (2019-2026), by Product Type, by End Users, and by Geography

Due to increasing crime rates globally, public security is a growing challenge. Various regulatory bodies across the globe have imposed policies and compliances for security, which have led to an increased investments on security system such as access control and authentication by private companies and government organisations. Access control and Authentication play a major role in urban security, by enabling various end users to exercise greater control over their domains. The most effective way of protecting personnel and assets from theft or harm is to limit physical and virtual access to only those individuals who can be identified and authenticated. Increasing need for safety and security is expected to drive the global access control and authentication market growth over the forecast period.

However factors such as lack of awareness and high cost associated with advanced security solutions are restraining the growth of global access control and authentication market.

Global Access Control and Authentication Market Segmentation Analysis

Global Access control and Authentication market is segmented by product type, by Vertical, and by Geography, By product type global access control and authentication market is segmented into Electronic Access Control, Biometrics, Card-based Access Control, Radio frequency Identification, Automatic Number Plate Recognition, and Document Reader. Electronic access control segment is expected to lead the market at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period. Electronics access control system comprises card-based access systems, radio frequency identification, and biometrics. Various End users such Transportation and Logistics, Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI), Government and Public Sector, Utilities and Energy, IT & Telecom sector, Industrial, Retail, Healthcare, Educational Institutions, Others are using access control and authentication for personalisation.

Global Access Control and Authentication Market Regional Analysis

By geography, global access control and authentication market is segmented into North America, Europe, MEA and Africa, APAC and Latin America.

North America is expected to exhibit highest market share of global access control and authentication market at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period thanks to the high government and private player’s investments for public security. Moreover, increasing security budget for protection of important private infrastructure and government institutes across countries in the North Aamerican region is expected to drive the regional demands for such security systems.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to register significant market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing investment in technologically advanced security solutions by various private as well as government sectors in countries such as Japan, China, India etc. in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the global access control and authentication market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the global access control and authentication market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the global access control and authentication market.

Scope of Report

Global Access Control and Authentication Market Segmentation by Product Type

• Electronic Access Control

• Biometrics

• Card-based Access Control

• Radio frequency Identification

• Automatic Number Plate Recognition

• Document Reader

Global Access Control and Authentication Market Segmentation by End Users

• Transportation and Logistics

• Banking

• Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Government and Public Sector

• Utilities and Energy

• IT & Telecom sector

• Industrial

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Educational Institutions

• Others

Global Access Control and Authentication Market Segmentation by Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global Access Control and Authentication Market Major Players

• Bosch Security Systems Inc.

• Canon Inc.

• Genetec Inc.

• NDI Recognition Systems Ltd

• Panasonic Systems Network Co. Ltd

• Q-Free ASA

• Tattile S.r.l

• Access Ltd (Access-IS)

• Zhejiang Dahua Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Morpho Safran Inc.

• Suprema Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Pelco Inc (Schneider Electric)

• 3M Company

• Panasonic Corporation,

• Axis Communications

• Pelco Inc.

• Cisco, Access Ltd.

• Suprema Inc.

• Canon Inc.

• Genetec Inc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Access Control and Authentication Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Access Control and Authentication Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Access Control and Authentication Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Access Control and Authentication Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Access Control and Authentication Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Access Control and Authentication Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Access Control and Authentication Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Access Control and Authentication by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Access Control and Authentication Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Access Control and Authentication Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Access Control and Authentication Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

