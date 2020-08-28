Global Windproof Lighter Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027)– By Types, Product, Distribution channel, and Region.

Global Windproof Lighter Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Definition:

A windproof lighter is a special type of lighter. It is specially designed for reliability and efficiency. Due to the presence of high-pressure flame ignition, it resists the wind. A windproof lighter avoids windy conditions from blowing out the spark and making it possible to light in any weather conditions.

Global Windproof Lighter Market Dynamics and Restrains:

Lighter is one of the tools which is used as a source of the fire. Generally, lighters are used to light cigarettes and it is used in other applications as well. Where there is strong wind then it is not possible to light cigarettes or other things by traditional lighters in that case this is used so “Windproof “is the name given to it. Windproof lighters maintain its flame shape. Windproof lighters are mostly applicable for outdoor purposes. Windproof lighters are more durable than traditional lighters.

Electric rechargeable windproof lighters are recharged by using a USB charger. In these lighters, electricity is a source of fuel. An electric spark is generated by electric rechargeable windproof lighters to light objects like cigarettes, etc. Furthermore, Windproof gas lighters use butane or other gases as fuel. These lighters are better in quality and produce a steady flame as compared to traditional lighters. Particular “windproof” butane lighters are manufactured for difficult conditions like wet climates, shipboard, and high altitude. Again, windproof oil lighters use kerosene, petrol, and other types of fuels to light various objects.

Globally, there is an increase in population, growth in incomes, changing lifestyles of people, and an increase in smoking habits of people are fuelling the demand for windproof lighters. Windproof lighters are mostly used in outdoor activities like light a fire in windy conditions, etc.

On the other hand, some counterfeit windproof lighters manufacturing companies are in the market. Hence, selling of that false product creates a negative impact on branded windproof lighter manufacturers like Zippo Manufacturing Company. Again, the presence of butane in the windproof butane lighter is an issue as it is very harmful to human health and thus hamper product demand in the market.

Key developments:

In April 2017, 550 million windproof lighters are manufactured by Zippo Manufacturing Company.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global windproof lighter market is classified into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America has a major share in the Global Windproof Lighter Market. The U.S. is anticipated to be the main market for a windproof lighter in North America. Europe is also an important market for windproof lighters. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the main market for windproof lighters in the coming years. It is expected that India is the main market for Windproof Lighter. Additionally, it is expected that China is the prime consumer of cigarettes in the world so there is a huge demand for the product. China is projected to be the topmost market in the Asia Pacific and the world. South Korea and Japan also have the main share in the market. Middle East & Africa is an important market for windproof lighters as well.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Windproof Lighter Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Windproof Lighter Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Windproof Lighter Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Windproof Lighter Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Windproof Lighter Market

Global Windproof Lighter Market, By Types

• Electric rechargeable windproof lighter

• Windproof gas lighter

• windproof oil lighters

Global Windproof Lighter Market, By Product

• Disposable Lighters

• Non-Disposable Lighters

Global Windproof Lighter Market, By Distribution channel

• Online

• Offline

Global Windproof Lighter Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Windproof Lighter Market

• Zippo Manufacturing Company

• ScorchTorch

• Tesla Coil Lighters

• Bolt Lighter Co. LLC

• Ultimate Survival Technologies LLC

• Prestige Import Group

• Ralix Electronic Lighter

• Jetline Lighters

• Debang Smoking Lighter

• Swiss Military Lifestyle Products Pvt. Ltd.

