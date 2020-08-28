Global Automotive GDI Pump Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2020 – 2027: By End Use, Sales Channel, and Region.

Global Automotive GDI Pump Market size was valued US$ 6.98 Bn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR 9.9%, reaching nearly US$ 14.85 Bn during the forecast period.

Global Automotive GDI Pump Market: Overview

GDI stands for gasoline direct injection; this system is used in gasoline operated vehicle. Gasoline vehicle are fuel efficient and generate less pollution than diesel operated vehicle. Due to this factor, there will be demand for gasoline vehicle as compared to diesel vehicle. Every gasoline engine has GDI gasoline direct injection pump and to operate vehicle it is an essential part.

Gasoline fuel is pumped to the engine cylinder using GDI pump. The GDI pump creates enough pressure to fuel that enters the engine’s combustion chamber.

New technologies of engine improve thermal efficiency and performance of engine with major reduction in fuel emission supports gasoline vehicle growth. Manufacturers are looking for reducing weight of engine to make it lightweight along with improved efficiency, rising the gasoline engine market.

Automotive GDI pump is fitted after the canister which restricts water and other solid particles to get into the pump.

Global Automotive GDI Pump Market: Drivers

Increasing demand of automotive vehicle is fueling the market of Global Automotive GDI Pump Market. Government rules related to pollution control are getting severe, thus increasing the market of Automotive GDI pump.

Manufacturer’s preferences of gasoline engine over diesel engine due to its lightweight characteristic and high efficiency driving gasoline vehicle market which require GDI pump. Expanding vehicle production is surging the market of replacement and maintenance of vehicle increases GDI pump market. Increasing Passenger vehicle and LMV commercial vehicle is increasing market of Automotive GDI Pump.

Global Automotive GDI Pump Market: Restraints

Increasing demand of electric vehicle may hamper the growth of Global Automotive GDI Pump Market. Increasing public transport may reduce the growth of passenger vehicle, which negatively impact growth of Global Automotive GDI Pump Market.

Global Automotive GDI Pump Market: Vehicle Type

By vehicle type segment, market is further segmented into two major group: passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle has major market capture. Most of the passenger vehicle operates on gasoline fuel. About 92 million of passenger cars were produced worldwide in 2019.

Global Automotive GDI Pump Market: Sales Channel

GDI Pump market is divided into two types OEM and Aftermarket. Periodic maintenance needed for proper functioning of GDI pump. So, the damaged OEM Pump is changed by the aftermarket GDI pump. Generally, aftermarket GDI pump price is high and periodic replacement need drive the growth of aftermarket automotive GDI Pump.

Global Automotive GDI Pump Market: Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific has dominance over the Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, owing to leadership in passenger vehicle segment and large number of manufacturers. Countries like India, China, and Japan has majority of population using vehicle and the government there are trying to reduce pollution by implementing severe rules on vehicles. Some of the countries in the APAC region will ban use of Diesel vehicle in future.

North America is a major market for the GDI pump due to its high capital income and growing commercialization of vehicle, lease program also getting popular and people are also taking interest in it which is driving the automotive GDI Pump market.

European countries are implementing severe rules and rising standards of pollution control. So, this region witness demand of Automotive GDI Pump.

The report also helps in understanding Automotive GDI Pump Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Automotive GDI Pump Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Propulsion Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Automotive GDI Pump Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Automotive GDI Pump Market

Automotive GDI Pump Market, By End Use

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicle

Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Sales Channel

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Automotive GDI Pump Market

• Bosch

• Continental Corporation

• Delphi Automotive LLP

• DENSO Corporation

• Magneti Marelli

• Stanadyne

• MSR-Jebsen Technologies

• MOTONIC

• KEIHIN Corporation

• Holley Performance Products

• Airtex products

• Eaton Corporation

• Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Strategic Landscape

• Bajaj Auto Ltd.

