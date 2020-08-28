Global Construction Repaint Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Type, Formulation, Application, and Region.

The global construction repaint market was valued US$ 75.11 Bn and is expected to reach 93.24 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.5% during a forecast period. Bending interest towards renovation over new construction in commercial sector is covering 50% of global construction repaint market share.

Market Introduction:

Construction repaints are paints that are applied in commercial, homes, and institutional applications for maintenance, renovation, and repairs activity in the construction sector.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

A mounting requirement for the product by building renovation owing to aging or paint damage of residential building and industrial buildings will contribute to the growth. Also, high disposable income and rising need for housing progress are some factors that are driving the market of construction repaint. Several competitors are present in the market. Some leading manufacturers are AkzoNobel N.V, the Sherwin-Williams Company, Asian Paints Ltd, and others. Furthermore, W. R. Grace and the Sherwin-Williams Company, have sustained to reinforce R&D actions to deliver clients with ecological products and methods to save energy by presenting new products with advanced processes.

The trend to use repaint in the construction industry is pushed by attractive characteristics of the product which includes protection from extreme temperature, environmental attack on the surface of walls. Constriction repaints are available in waterborne and solvent-borne formulations. Both the formulations are consumed in a large number of buildings and constructions sector across the globe as per consumer’s demand which needs renovation and repairs expected to impose demand for construction repaints.

Moreover, the popularity of cost-competitive alternatives such as glass building in the industry may act as a threat to construction repaint market growth. Additionally, the application of products improving the durability of paints is expected to hamper the market growth during the expected years.

Construction Repaint Market Segment analysis:

By type, the acrylic resins segment is projected to expand at a constant rate. The acrylic paints sector is showing notable growth and expected to hold the largest XX% market share amongst others in near future. Acrylic paints have wide application as lacquers, emulsions, powders, and enamels.

Additionally, acrylic-based paints are waterborne paints and they are inexpensive, eco-friendly, and water-soluble. Environment regulations released by government over VOC emissions, making this acrylic type resin key choice of the manufacturers of the global construction paint market.

Global Construction Repaint Market1

Construction Repaint Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the construction repaint market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developing regions like India, China, and Japan are considered major contributors to the construction repaint market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Japan has the world’s largest consumer and manufacturer from the Asia Pacific region. Japan has documented approximately 40-45% of market share in the year 2019. India, China, and Brazil are focusing mainly on improving their infrastructure and promoting their manufacturing industry, which will increase the coatings demand and ultimately drive the construction repaint market size by 2027. Furthermore, the recent COVID-19 pandemic outbreak will negatively hinder market growth in the Asia Pacific region.

North America will also generate several incredible growth openings to the overall market in the coming years though, renovation activity is more preferable owing to the developed infrastructure in North America and is expected to be the key growth driver for the regional market.

Strategic Developments in the Global Construction Market:

In November 2019, AkzoNobel announced innovation in paints and coatings through advanced technology. The task is propelled in partnership with KPMG and is expected to open numerous opportunities for the market growth.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. launched a new antibacterial and antivirus paint, Nippon VirusGuard Paint. The company is involved in several repaint developments and sessions in addition to the embracing of tactics associated with the new product launches, expansions, and mergers and acquisitions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Construction Repaint Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Construction Repaint Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Construction Repaint Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Construction Repaint Market make the report investor’s guide.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/69880

Scope of Construction Repaint Market

Global Construction Repaint market, By Type

• Acrylic

• Epoxy

• Polyester

• Alkyd

• Polyurethane

• Others

Global Construction Repaint market, By Formulation

• Waterborne paints

• Solvent-borne paints

• Others

Global Construction Repaint market, By Application

• Non-residential

• Residential

Global Construction Repaint Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Construction Repaint Market,

• AkzoNobel N.V

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• Asian Paints Ltd

• The Valspar Corporation

• Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

• PPG Industries Inc

• RPM International Inc

• Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd

• Axalta Coatings Systems

• Jotun A/S

• Higgins Coatings

• Nelsen Construction LLC

• Inside-Out Painting & Construction

• Rufinos Painting & Construction

• PAL Painting

• YP LLC

• NLPC Inc

• Basic Needs Construction & Painting Company

• Fitzpatrick Painting Inc

• Right Choice Painting & Construction

• Willco, Inc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Construction Repaint Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Construction Repaint Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Construction Repaint Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Construction Repaint Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Construction Repaint Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Construction Repaint Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Construction Repaint Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Construction Repaint by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Construction Repaint Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Construction Repaint Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Construction Repaint Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Construction Repaint Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-construction-repaint-market/69880/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com