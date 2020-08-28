Global Energy Management Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type of energy, Component, End user and by Region

Global Energy Management Systems Market was valued US$ 28.0Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 67.0Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 11.52%.Global Energy Management Systems Market, by ComponentEnergy management systems market is used in power generation, transmission and distribution. System usually allow an organization to gather real-time information on energy usage through monitoring, assessing, and visualizing energy consumption.

Increasing usage of smart grid services, growing competition among industrial enterprises, cost efficiency rising the demand from emerging economies and government policies & incentives are some of the factors boosting the growth of the energy management system market. With the rise in urbanization and growing populations, along with the escalating needs of people, the demand for electricity is skyrocketing. It becomes needed to have efficient energy management systems in place for the effective use of energy as well as to reduce costs, improve profitability & comply with environmental regulations.

IEMS type of energy dominating the energy management system market globally. The industrial energy management systems contributed maximum revenue share in 2017 due to rising inclinations toward achieving energy efficiency. Additional, the increasing adoption of energy management solutions across different market verticals has also fuelled the market penetration in recent years driving the market penetration in current years.

Software component contributed the largest revenue, of around 28%, to the global energy management system market in 2017. End users are progressively purchasing software to reduce energy costs. Also, market players are offering various kinds of software to track and reduce energy use in an efficient manner. Companies, for example, IBM Corporation and Siemens AG offer software tools for utility, industrial, and carbon energy management, this aids the system to provide real-time information and control to the user.

Region-wise, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global energy management system market during the forecast period. Increasing energy costs and rising initiatives by the government and various industrialists to reduce carbon footprint are expected to surge the demand for EMS solutions in the North American region.

Global energy management systems market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global energy management system market, C3 Energy, Delta Electronics, Inc., DEXMA, General Electric Company, GridPoint Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc., Schneider Electric S.E., Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, IBM, Itron, CA Technologies, EcoFactor, EnerNOC.

Scope of Global Energy Management Systems Market

Global Energy Management Systems Market, by Type of Energy

• HEMS

• BEMS

• IEMS

Global Energy Management Systems Market, by Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Energy Management Systems Market, by End User

• Manufacturing

• Power & Energy

• IT & Telecommunications

Global Energy Management Systems Market, by Application

• Energy Generation

• Energy Transmission

• Energy Distribution

Global Energy Management Systems Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Energy Management Systems Market

• C3 Energy

• Delta Electronics, Inc.

• DEXMA

• General Electric Company

• GridPoint Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Johnson Controls International plc.

• Schneider Electric S.E.

• Siemens AG

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• IBM

• Itron

• CA Technologies

• EcoFactor

• EnerNOC

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Energy Management Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Energy Management Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Energy Management Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Energy Management Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Energy Management Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Energy Management Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Energy Management Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Energy Management Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Energy Management Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Energy Management Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Energy Management Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

