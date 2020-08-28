Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market: Industry Analysis and forecast (2019 to 2026): By Vehicle Type, Electric Vehicle Type, Application, and Region

Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market was valued USD XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 26.5 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Drivers and Restrains:

Electric oil pump circulates oil or a lubricant fluid under pressure in an intelligent way, so that the fluid flow is controlled electrically and independently. This flow mechanism of fluid is utilized for transmission, engine, and break in vehicle. Insufficiency in lubrication can create problem in vehicle component such as friction, wear and tear. The use of electric oil pump improves engine efficiency of a vehicle. Improper functioning of oil pump hinders performance of different systems like transmission, engine and braking system, which leads to huge loss, therefore, electric pumps are preferred over conventional pump. An electric oil pump is driven by an electric motor to produces minimal noise, vibration, maintains oil pressure with low power consumption and high fuel efficiency. These are factors influencing the automotive electric oil pump market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/35711

Increase in raw material price and high cost of electric pump installation in vehicle that may restraining the market growth at global level. Growing demand for automatic transmission systems in vehicles and increasing government regulations for fuel efficient vehicles in developing nations to control pollution provide opportunities for the growth of the automotive electric oil pump market.

Manufacturers in the automotive electric oil pump are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on distribution channel, the automotive electric oil pump market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, owing to more number of electric oil pump units are produced per year. It is backed by low labour expenses and steady economies that helps in localizing the manufacturing units for key OEMs, which is likely to eliminate heavy import duty taxes. Cost of one unit of electric oil pump is less for OEM, considering the deals between OEM and component supplier, incentives provided to OEMs, and lesser production cost as the production for OEMs is undertaken at a mass level.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing production and demand for passenger vehicles in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil. Stringent government regulations regarding lower emission vehicles and standards such as EURO 6 will further supplement the growth of the segment. Furthermore, fast increasing demand for commercial vehicles in developing countries, due to rising industrialization and expansion of the construction industry, is likely to fuel the growth of the commercial vehicles segment during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, Asia Pacific held the largest market share at the 57.0% in 2018. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to the presence of key automobile manufacturers such as Toyota, Hyundai, Honda, and Suzuki, have established their manufacturing plants in APAC. Strong demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles among consumers and industrial applications across key developing countries, such as India, China, and Korea are likely to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is leading to reduction of overall vehicle prices and subsequently increasing passenger vehicle adoption across the region.

A report covers the recent development in market for automotive electric oil pump market like In March 2019, the company exhibited different types of vehicle pumps at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in China. The showcased pumps included washer pumps for window shield, headlamp, and sensor cleaning.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global automotive electric oil pump market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding global automotive electric oil pump market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global automotive electric oil pump market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Drones Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global automotive electric oil pump market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/35711

Scope of the Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market:

Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, by Electric Vehicle Type:

• Battery Electric Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, by Application:

• Transmission Oil Pump

• Engine Oil Pump

• Brake Oil Pump

Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, Major Players:

• FTE automotive

• Hitachi Automotive

• Rheinmetall Automotive AG

• Johnson Electric

• Nidec Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Mikuni American Corporation

• Magna International

• HUSCO Automotive

• MAHLE Group

• Delphi Automotive PLC.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• DENSO CORPORATION

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• AISIN SEIKI

• SHW AG

• Aptiv PLC

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Electric Oil Pump Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Electric Oil Pump Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Oil Pump Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Electric Oil Pump Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Electric Oil Pump by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-electric-oil-pump-market/35711/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com