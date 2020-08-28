Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Session Capacity, Function, Enterprise level, Industry, and Region

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

The enterprise session border controller is a device that allows governing the initiation, conduction, and termination of a phone call on voice over internet protocol (VoIP) network and Unified Communications (UC) solutions. The technology is designed and tested to provide the most robust SIP security and interoperability with legacy communications equipment.

The major factors that would drive the enterprise session border controllers market, such as the increasing concern for security and upgradation of network infrastructure across the globe, the ability of session border controllers to provide secure communications at lower cost has resulted in their rising adoption in the manufacturing and IT industry, public-sector enterprises, and others. Untapped or less explored markets hold remarkable possibilities in terms of market growth opportunities. On the other hand, the high installation costs may restrain the growth of the enterprise session border controllers market.

Based on the enterprise level, Large-scale enterprises are expected to hold the largest share of XX% of the overall enterprise session border controller market during the forecast period. Large-scale enterprises have adopted SBCs to shield their networks while maintaining the quality of service of the network. Furthermore, bigger organizations can achieve higher cost savings because of the efficient bandwidth utilization and routing sessions to minimize costs, thus further streamlining the capital and operational expenditures of the company.

Region-wise, the enterprise session border controller market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America and Europe are expected to lead thanks to, the presence of prominent players from the enterprise session border controller domain across the region. On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant pace because of the increasing adoption of enterprise session border controller over network infrastructure by several organizations across developing economies such as China, India, and Japan.

The global enterprise session border controller market is exceedingly fragmented and the major players have used numerous strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in the global enterprise session border controller market.

The report covers recent development for the market of the global enterprise session border controller, such as in April 2019, Patton manufactures of high-quality network equipment broadcasts they will be soon releasing the Smart Node™ 5600 e-SBC (enterprise session border controller) for medium to large enterprises. The product for those companies who need more than 200 but less than 5,000 concurrent SIP-to-SIP sessions.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of global enterprise session border controller market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding global enterprise session border controller market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the global enterprise session border controller market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global enterprise session border controller market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market, By Session Capacity

• Up to 200

• Up to 600

• Up to 1000

• Up to 5,000

• more than 5,000

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market, By Function

• Security

• Connectivity

• Quality Of Service

• Regulatory

• Media Services

• Revenue Optimization

• Others

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market, By Enterprise level

• Small-Scale Enterprises

• Medium-Scale Enterprises

• Large-Scale Enterprises

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market, By Industry

• Manufacturing

• Banking And Financial Services

• Transportation

• Healthcare

• Media And Entertainment

• IT And Telecommunication

• Other Industries

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market

• AudioCodes Ltd.

• ADTRAN, Inc.

• Avaya Inc.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Edgewater Networks, Inc.

• GENBAND, Inc.

• Ingate Systems AB

• Oracle Corporation

• Patton Electronics Co.

• Sonus Networks, Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Enterprise Session Border Controller Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Enterprise Session Border Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Enterprise Session Border Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Enterprise Session Border Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Enterprise Session Border Controller Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Enterprise Session Border Controller by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

