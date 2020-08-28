Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market Forecast and Analysis (2019-2026), by Vehicle Type, by Manifold type, by manufacturing process and by Region

Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD xx million by 2026 art at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period 2018-2026.Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market Segmented by Manifold TypeAn intake manifold is a component that delivers either air or an air/fuel mixture to the cylinders. The design of these components varies widely from one application to another, but they all perform that same basic function, and they all have a single input and multiple outputs. In carburetted engines, the intake manifold connects the carburettor to the intake ports. In fuel-injected engines, the intake manifold connects the throttle body to the intake ports.

The key factor that is driving the automotive intake manifold market is the significant expansion of the production in automobiles across the world. The strict regulations that are imposed by the various regulatory authorities of the environment with regards to low CO2 emissions, fuel conservation have forced the automotive OEMs to design prototypes that are advanced and consume fuel efficiently and discharge of exhausts during combustion is minimum. All these factors are driving the global automotive intake manifold market.

However several factors hampering the growth of the market such as the product replacement rate is very low and the volatile prices of the commodity coupled with the changing rate of currency exchange and tariffs imposed on the import-export.

Global automotive intake manifold market is segmented by Material Type, by manufacturing process, by vehicle type, by manifold type, by material type and by region.

By Material Type, Global automotive intake manifold market is segmented into Composites (Lost Core, Shell, and Others), Aluminium, Plastic and Others. Aluminium is widely used in 2018 to cast intake manifolds as it adds the least amount of weight to the final product and also provides protection from rusting. But, nowadays plastics and composites are also used in large quantity due to its low cost and low maintenance.

By geography, Global automotive intake manifold market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, MEA& Africa and Latin America. APAC is expected to exhibit highest market share at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period followed by North America. China, Japan and India are the biggest market for automotive intake manifold market in APAC. Increasing population, Increasing production of vehicles, urbanization, industrialization, increasing adoption of innovative and better technologies along with huge investment made by global players and government initiatives to provide low cost, environment friendly, and low maintenance vehicles will give boost to automotive intake manifold market in APAC.

Supply chain of global automotive intake manifold market is comprised of Raw materials suppliers, compounders, air intake manufacturers, distributors, automotive OEMs, and dealers.

Key players operating in this market are Mann Hummel Group, MAHLE GmbH, Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Röchling Group, Companies are focusing on product innovation and achieving it through intense research and development. Players are participating in strategic collaborations, merger and acquisition and joint ventures to acquire a bigger portion of the market share and to enhance their regional presence.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global automotive intake manifold market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PESTLE analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SVOR analysis of market and SWOT analysis of companies to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global automotive intake manifold market.

Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market Segmented by Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market Segmented by Manifold Type

• Standard AIM

• Variable AIM

Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market Segmented by Material Type

• Composites (Lost Core, Shell, and Others)

• Aluminium

• Plastic

• Others

Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market Segmented by Manufacturing Process

• Injection-Moulded AIM

• Casting-based AIM

Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market Segmented by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global Automotive Intake Manifold Market Major Players

• Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

• Holley Performance Products

• Keihin North America, Inc.

• Mahle GmbH.

• Edelbrock L.L.C.

• Röchling Group

• Sogefi S.p.A.

• Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

• Donaldson

