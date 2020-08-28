Global Melamine Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Forms, Application, End-user and Region.

The global melamine market was valued US$ 8.23 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 12.10 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1 % during a forecast period.

Market Definition:

Melamine is a white crystalline material that belongs to the family of heterocyclic organic compounds. Melamine is combined with formaldehyde to produce melamine-formaldehyde resins by condensation polymerization. It comprises 67% of nitrogen by mass. Melamine formaldehyde resins are tough, lustrous, and durable, which show strong resistance to heat, humidity, wear, and stain.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Growth Elements:

An increase in disposable income, speedy suburbanization, and a rise in living standards in the growing population are considered as the key influencer contributing to the dynamic growth of the building and construction industry which is one of the key drivers for the melamine market. Also, melamine resins are consumed in the production of adhesives that are chiefly engaged in hotline fixing of car seats, headlamps, panel laminations, trim, and other interior section settings in the automotive industry. Furthermore, melamine resins are used to produce several enamels, surface coatings, and automotive paint additives. Flooring, household & office furniture, construction, automotive industries attracting various investors in the melanin market.

The growth of the global melamine market is driven by factors like development in the developed interior which demand for coating products like adhesive that will boost the market growth. Application of melamine resin is similarly associated with the coatings on washing machines, hospital equipment, refrigerators, and pantry apparatuses which provide resistance to chemical, water, heat, and scratch with long-lasting life span. Additionally, melamine resin coatings aid to reduce solvent emissions in automotive thus shows a positive impact on the environment hence expected to gain high popularity from different sectors.

Key vendors involved in the production of melamine foam such as BASF SE, OWA Sonex, and Zhong Yuan Da Hua Co. Ltd. which are engaged in several applications in industries including transportation, construction, and consumer products, and others.

Furthermore, instability in the cost of materials and increased crude oil price across the globe are hampering the growth of the global melamine market.

Melamine Market Segment analysis:

By the application segment, the laminating sector is expected to show constant growth during the projected year. Melamine furniture is the largest outlet for melamine laminates, documented about three-quarters of the worldwide volume in 2019. Wood flooring and furniture which includes office desk, cabinets, display counter, and others are consuming about 40% owing to the acceptable properties like convenience choice, lightweight and long self-life of product is making this segment more popular than others. Advantages associated with the application of melamine resists splinter and scratch, inexpensive product, and availability of the product as per consumer’s demand such as choice of color, lavish finishing is attracting the vendors to invest in the market. Growth in the construction industries will simultaneously contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Melamine Market Regional Analysis:

Growing construction projects in the region is fulling the demand for the wood adhesive, decorative paints and coating, laminates in region is considered as dominating factor for the regional market, hence dominated the global melamine market share. China documented for the major consumer and provider of the product amongst emerging economies.

Globally, North America is expected to dominate the melamine market after APAC and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developed regions like U.S, and Canada are considered major contributors for the melamine market growth in the North America region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Melamine Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Melamine Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Melamine Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Melamine Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Melamine Market

Global Melamine market, By Forms

• Melamine Foam

• Melamine Resin

Global Melamine market, By Application

• Thermoset Plastics

• Wood Adhesives

• Surface Coatings

• Laminates

• Others

Global Melamine market, By End-user

• Building & Construction

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Textile

• Others

Global Melamine Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

