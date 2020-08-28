Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Power Rating, End User and Geography

Global progressing cavity pumps market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

A progressive cavity pump is a sort of positive displacement pump and is referred as a progressing cavity pump, progg cavity pump, eccentric screw pump or cavity pump. It transferences fluid by means of the progress, through the pump, of a sequence of small, fixed shape, discrete cavities, as its rotor is turned.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing investment in water & wastewater treatment plants and huge growth in emerging economies and recent technical developments in the progressing cavity pump is expected to boost the global progressing cavity pumps market. The demand in the global market for progressing cavity pumps has occupied a greater leap in current years. The growth in the market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the utility served by these pumps towards management fluid with high viscosity. Furthermore, many end-user industries have been constructing huge-scale investments to expand their infrastructural setup, which has also been a plus point for the progressing cavity pumps market.

The limiting amount of production rate and the minor lifting capacity of larger progressing cavity pumps are assessed to hamper the global progressing cavity pumps market over the forecast period. Further, the necessity of highly skilled labor to fit and operate systems along with paraffin control issues in a waxy crude application is further expected to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global progressing cavity pumps market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global progressing cavity pumps market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Up to 50 hp segment is expected to witnessing substantial growth in the global progressing cavity pumps market. The growth in the market is attributed to specification, which is offered by this segment includes minimized flow and power, maximum volumetric and mechanical efficiency. Increasing investments in the industries are expected to increase demand for the product.

Water & Waste Management is expected to share a major contribution to the growth of the global progressing cavity pumps market. The increasing demand for fresh water sources and a shortage of fresh water sources are expected to increase demand for the installation of wastewater treatment plants, which resulting to upsurge the demand for this segment.

They can easily handle fragile and viscous fluids. With this pump system, the flow rate can be easily adjusted by changing the speed of the pump. Progressive cavity pumps are high suction and have the capacity to self-prime. This is good owing to operator do not have to worry about ever forgetting to prime your pump again, which helps to save time. Progressing cavity pumps are an essential part of these wastewater treatment units, the demand in the market has witnessed an upsurge during the forecast period. Progressing Cavity Pumps have been pumping wastewater sludge around treatment facilities, operatives have been trying to safeguard the pumps from clogs and damage caused by unwanted wreckage.

Middle East & Africa is expected to dominate the growth in the global progressing cavity pumps market. The capability to meet demands for energy production is a key benefit for the progressing cavity pumps market. Conservative methods of crude oil recovery have been changed using this type of pumps to optimize production from existing reserves is expected to increase demand for these pumps in this region. These pumps are essential for the oil pumping applications. Increasing in the oil and gas segment to upsurge yields from current wells and to develop new applications in other industries is expected to boost global progressing cavity pumps market growth. The on-going necessity to extract oil from the ground from existing wells, the pumps are existence in place as demand technology.

The Scope of the Report Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market

Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market, By Type

• Hopper Pump

• Dosing Pump

• Food Grade

• Flanged Pump

• Sanitary Progressive Cavity Pump

• Other

Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market, By Power Rating

• Up to 50 Hp

• 51–150 Hp

• Above 150 Hp

Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market, By End User

• Oil & Gas

• Water & Waste Management

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Food & Beverage

• Others

Global Progressing Cavity Pumps Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Weatherford International Plc.

• Verder Liquids BV

• PCM

• Sulzer

• NETZSCH

• JOHSTADT

• General Electric Company

• NOV Process & Flow Technologies UK Limited

• Liberty Process Equipment, Inc.

• Colfax Americas

• ITT Bornemann

• Roper Pump Company

• Ritmac

• Apergy Artificial Lift

• Circor

• National Oilwell Varco

• Xylem

• Halliburton Company

• Dover

• Schlumberger Limited

• Seepex

• Borets

• Baker Hughes Incorporated

• Nova Rotors

• Roto Pumps

• Sydex

• Varisco S.p.A.

• Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH

• BELLIN S.p.a

• Beinlich

