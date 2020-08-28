Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Modality, Procedure, End user and Region

Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 from US$ 1.55 Bn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Automated liquid handlers minimize run-times and maximize accuracy as they are capable of operating across a wide-ranging of volumes, extending into nanolitres, proving their usefulness in dispensing operations. Automated liquid handlers systems release researchers from long, repetitive, laborious tasks, and free up time for other assays, lab reports and other lab duties.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/22195

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Automated liquid handling systems are time-consuming when compared to the other devices. Another driver for the liquid handling system is the assay miniaturization in drugs. The technique involves the growing number of wells, which helps the researchers to generate more data through these wells. Generation of these wells requires the delivery of liquids, thereby raising the demand for automated liquid handling systems. The challenge is the integration of electronic components in the automated liquid handling system. When the integration of these materials rises then another major challenge arises which is the software interoperability.

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry market generated maximum revenue share in the year 2018. Researchers in large pharmaceutical companies are constantly overcoming bottlenecks in drug discovery and development by using automated liquid systems. Such devices aid in drug discovery by streamlining the whole workflow of sample preparation, hence driving the market growth in biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry.

The pipettes segment is expected to dominate the global liquid handling systems market. Efficient performance, reliability, great level of precision, adaptability across multiple applications, and minimal maintenance needs are key drivers growing the demand for pipettes.

Region-wise, North America is anticipated to witness healthy growth between 2019 and 2026. Due to the increase in the number of life science projects, the discovery of new drugs to fight various diseases, the demand for automated liquid handling systems is increasing in the region. For now, in Europe, the U.K. and Germany are the leading countries in the automated liquid handling systems market due to the increasing investment by both public and the private sector in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare sector.

Key players operating in the global automated liquid handlers market, Aurora Biomed, Inc., Hamilton Company, Tecan Group Ltd, Eppendorf AG, Qiagen N.V., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Corning, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/22195

Scope of Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market

Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market, by Product

• Pipette

• Consumables

• Workstation

Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market, by Modality

• Disposable Tips

• Fixed Tips

Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market, by Procedure

• Serial Dilution

• Plate Reformatting

• Plate Replication

• PCR Setup

• High-Throughput Screening

• Cell Culture

• Whole Genome Amplification

• Array Printing

Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market, by End user

• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

• Academic & Government Research Institutes

Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market

• Aurora Biomed, Inc.

• Hamilton Company

• Tecan Group Ltd.

• Eppendorf AG

• Qiagen N.V.

• Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

• Corning, Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• PerkinElmer, Inc.

• Agilent Technologies, Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automated Liquid Handlers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automated Liquid Handlers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automated Liquid Handlers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automated Liquid Handlers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automated Liquid Handlers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automated Liquid Handlers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automated Liquid Handlers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automated Liquid Handlers Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automated-liquid-handlers-market/22195/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com