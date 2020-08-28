Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market- Forecast and Analysis (2018-2026) by Category, by End-users, by Process and by Region

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018 and is expected to reach at USD xx million by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4% over forecast period 2019-2026.

Physical Vapor Deposition is vacuum deposition methods which is used to produce thin films and coatings. In this process the material goes from a condensed phase to a vapor phase and then back to a thin film condensed phase.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Various factors such as rising demand from the semiconductor industry, the growing demand for microelectronics in various application areas, increase in demand for consumer electronic goods such as IoT devices and portable devices like smartphones are fueling the market growth over forecast period. PVD coating cutting tools run faster, thereby reducing cycle time and increasing demand for cutting tools.

However, factors such as stringent regulations against the use of PVD technologies and high capital investment due to patented technologies may restrict the market growth.

Technological advancement and new innovations are creating lucrative opportunities for the global physical vapor market over forecast period.

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market Segmentation Analysis

By End-user Industry, market is segmented into Microelectronics, Cutting tools, Industrial & Energy, Medical and Decorative Coating. Among all of these microelectronics segment held highest market share in 2018 and expected to keep its dominance accounting to 57% share in the global physical vapor deposition market over forecast period. In microelectronics PVD coating increases the impact bearing capacity, durability and prevents the components from corrosion.

On the other hand PVD coated medical equipment projected to grow with the fasted CAGR of 9.4% as the healthcare sector in regions like APAC, North America, Latin America and MEA is booming.

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market Regional Analysis

By geography, market for physical vapor deposition is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the MEA&A and Latin America. Asia Pacific leading the global market with 37% market share of at a CAGR of xx% over forecast period owing to signicant demand from several end-use industries. PVD technology offers a high profit margin due to this benefit large equipment manufacturers are focusing their attention toward many ASEAN countries by setting up new bases in this regions. Another factor that drives the APAC physical vapor deposition market is growing interest in battery storage for solar PV systems in China, India, and Japan, where there is a high unmet need for power infrastructure. APAC is followed by North America.

On the other hand, North America exhibit 29% of global market share in 2018 and expected to grow at same rate over forecast period due to the presence of a number of small and medium domestic players, including Vacuum Aurora Scientific Corp., AJA International, Inc., Novellus Systems, and KDF Electronics. In addition to this, strong regulatory support in this region has encouraged rising number of investors to capitalize on the benefits offered by PVD technology.

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market Competitive Landscape

Global Physical Vapor Deposition Market is highly consolidated due to the high costs of PVD equipment and patent-protected nature of this technology, which creating severe entry barriers for new entrants. Report covers key development and company profiles of major key players. Some of the major players are Semi core Equipment, Veeco Instruments, Ionbond (IHI Group), Novellus Systems, AJA International, Platit, Hauzer Coating Technology (IHI Group), ULVAC Technologies, and Oerlikon Balzers. These players exhibit near about 75-80% of global market share. These key players are adopting various Greenfield and brownfield growth strategies such as consolidation, merger and acquisition, expansion, joint ventures, patent, new product launches and diversification etc. to increase their regional presence and business operations. For instance, Applied Materials, Inc., a U.S.-based Company that supplies material engineering solutions, launched a physical vapor deposition system.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market

Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market Segmentation by Category

• PVD Equipment

• Material

• Services

Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market Segmentation by End-users

• Microelectronics

• Cutting tools

• Industrial & Energy

• Medical Equipment

• Decorative Coating

Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market Segmentation by Process

• Sputtering

• Evaporation

Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market Segmentation by Region

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Market Major Players

• Applied Materials, Inc.

• Semi core Equipment

• Veeco Instruments

• Ionbond (IHI Group)

• Novellus Systems

• AJA International

• Platit

• Hauzer Coating Technology (IHI Group)

• ULVAC Technologies

• Oerlikon Balzers

