Viscosity Index Improvers Market – by Type (Polymethacrylate, Olefin Copolymer, Polyisobutylene); by End user Industry (Automotive (Private Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles), Off-road Vehicles, Industrial Machinery & Others) and by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2019 – 2027

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of 4.XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Market Overview:

Viscosity index improvers are used as supplementary to lubricants for improving their viscosity index, assisting them to perform suitably even at high temperatures. Lubricants are likely to deliver acceptable performance at all conditions either in low or in high temperatures, without experiencing drastic changes in their viscosity during the operation. The molecules of Viscosity index improver expand at high temperatures, thus increasing the internal resistance of the fluid to flow, by facilitating it to flow at a slower rate and increasing its entire viscosity. The lubricant manufacturers are mostly dependent on viscosity index improvers to deliver optimal viscosity performance at all operating conditions. The demand for lubricants is increasing that is ultimately driving of the viscosity index improvers market over the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market Dynamics:

The Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market dynamics are thoroughly studied and explained in the report, which helps reader to understand emerging market trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges at global and regional level for the Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market.

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for lubricants and rising automotive sales are the positive prospective to drive the market:

Lubricants are the most vital part of any machinery operation. The fundamental objective of any operation or machinery activity is to reduce runtime and produce maximum output. More or less all kind of operation or machining needs some sort of lubricants in order to enrich the overall efficiency & productivity of the operation. Lubricants are used to reduce friction between two surfaces that improves operational efficiency, extends machine runtimes and prevents wear and tear of machine parts.

In many developed & developing countries, industrialization is increasing on rapid node, and lubricants have become essential part of any kind of industries, to make machines perform better, which ultimately creates the rise in demand Viscosity Index Improvers & drives the growth of the Viscosity Index Improvers Market.

Furthermore, across the globe, automotive sector is growing rapidly, which also supplements the market for viscosity index improvers to grow during the forecast period. The automotive sector is the huge industry and one of the largest consumers of lubricants, which in turn boost the growth of the Viscosity Index Improvers Market.

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market Restraints:

The upstretched oil drain interval is projected to restrain the market:

In automobiles, increasing usage of cleaner fuels, high-quality lubricants, dependable engines, and the superior filter technology has upstretched the average oil drain interval. For instance, for a heavy-duty truck the engine oil drain interval has raised up from an average of 20,000 miles to the 40,000 miles. This rise in the oil drain interval is likely to reduce the consumption of engine oils in automobiles. This is the major restrain to the demand for viscosity index improvers.

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market is studied by Various Segments:

The analysts of Maximize Market Research have done an extensive research for the global oilfield equipment market and provides the report with detail study of the market by various segments.

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market by Type

• Polymethacrylate

• Olefin Copolymer

• Polyisobutylene

• Others

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market by End-user Industry

• Automotive

o Private Vehicles

o Commercial Vehicles

• Off-road Vehicles

• Industrial Machinery

• Others

The global viscosity index improvers market is segmented as type and end-user industry. In terms of type, the market has been classified into polymethacrylate, olefin copolymer, polyisobutylene, and others. In terms of end-user industry, the market has been sub segmented into automotive, off-road vehicles, industrial machinery, and others. The automotive segment has been again classified into private vehicles and commercial vehicles. Regional segmentation is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market Region wise Market Analysis & Forecast:

The report covers a geographic breakdown and a detailed analysis of each of the segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA, and each countries under it.

• North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

• Europe

 Germany

 France

 UK

 Italy

 Spain

 Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

 Latin America

 Middle East

 Africa

Asia Pacific held a major share of the Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market in 2018:

Asia Pacific share the major share in Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market in 2018. This region is the largest hub for rapid industrialization & increased demand for the automobiles. Developing countries, like India & China in Asia Pacific contributes the largest share in the growth of the market in this region.

Growth of sectors, such as industrial equipment, machinery, automotive and energy in countries, like Brazil, Russia and South Africa is boosting the demand for lubricants ultimately providing growth to the viscosity index improvers market.

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market: Competition Landscape

The Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market has the presence of a large number of players. Major players in the Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market are concentrating on developing new technologies to facilitate the industry with lowest time and low expenditure consuming technologies. In the recent years there are many discoveries in the field of technologies with regards to Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market, which in turn will help the industry to grow resulting in boost to the competition too. Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail from 2014 to 2019. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market Company Profiles –

The major players operating in the Global Viscosity Index Improvers Market, analyzed in the report are:

• Evonik Industries,

• The Lubrizol Corporation,

• Chevron Oronite Company LLC,

• Afton Chemical Corporation,

• Infineum International Limited,

• Sanyo Chemical Industries, Ltd.,

• Nanjing Runyou Chemical industry Additive Co., Ltd.,

• Shenyang Great Wall Lubricating Oil Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

