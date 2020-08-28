Automotive Shielding Market – Global Industry Analysis and forecast (2019-2026) By Process, By Software, By Offering, By Vehicle Type, By Application and By Geography

Automotive Shielding Market valued was US$ 7.49 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In automotive shielding is a part of an object designed to protect the object from overheating by dissipating, reflecting or simply absorbing the heat. The automotive shielding market is driven by the increase in usage of the vehicle, raising awareness for environmental safety and fuel efficiency, increasing demand for electric vehicles and rise in demand luxury and commercial vehicles. The changing technology and competitors in a market will be the restrains for automotive shielding market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The automotive shielding market is segmented into the vehicle, shielding, Heat Application, EMI Application, Material, and geography. In terms of Vehicle, Passenger car segment will be in High demand due to the personal mobility, increasing per capita income, and improved lifestyle is driving the sales of passenger cars. In Material, a Metallic shield will grow fastest due to its superior strength and the ability to withstand a wide range of temperature in automotive engines and exhaust systems and gives a wide range of dimensions for various electronic systems.

Among region, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. China accounting for the largest market share in 2018. The market growth in the region can be attributed to increased vehicle production, high demand for luxury vehicles, growing safety concerns, and an increasing demand for commercial vehicles. Also, the production expansions made by automobile manufacturers to meet the rising consumer demand globally, increasing use of advanced electronics, and growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles are likely to boost the Automotive Shielding Market in the region.

Automotive Shielding Market share is consolidated, as the key multinational players occupy the major industry share. Federal-Mogul, Laird PLC, Morgan Advanced Materials, Elringklinger Ag, Dana Incorporated, Schaffner, Henkel, 3M, Chomerics, Kitagawa, Tech-Etch, Marian Inc, RTP, Autoneum, Progress-Werk Oberkirch Laird PLC and Morgan Advanced Materials with brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the top players. For instance, in 2018, FEV acquires 100% of shares in B&W FAHRZEUGENTWICKLUNG.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive shielding Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive shielding Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive shielding Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive shielding Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Automotive Shielding Market

Automotive Shielding Market, By Vehicle

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

• Electric Vehicles

Automotive Shielding Market, By Shielding

• EMI Shielding

• Heat Shielding

Automotive Shielding Market, By Heat Application

• Engine Compartment

• Turbocharger

• Exhaust System

Automotive Shielding Market, By EMI Application

• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

• Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

• Engine Control Module (ECM)

• Electric Motor

• Infotainment

• Others

Automotive Shielding Market, By Material

• Metallic Shield

• Non-Metallic Shield

Automotive Shielding Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Automotive Shielding Market:

• Federal-Mogul

• Laird PLC

• Morgan Advanced Materials

• Elringklinger Ag

• Dana Incorporated

• Schaffner

• Henkel

• 3M

• Chomerics

• Kitagawa

• Tech-Etch

• Marian Inc

• RTP

• Autoneum

• Progress-Werk Oberkirch

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Shielding Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Shielding Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Shielding Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Shielding Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Shielding Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Shielding Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Shielding Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Shielding by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Shielding Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Shielding Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Shielding Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

