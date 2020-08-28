Global Marine Actuators and Valves Market – Industry Analysis and forecast 2026 – By Product Type, Application and Region

Global Marine Actuators and Valves Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Global Marine Actuators and Valves Market Drivers and Restrains:

Actuators are devices that transform energy to motion and valve is a device that either manually or automatically controls, regulates or restricts the flow of a liquid or gas flowing inside the piping system. Increasing globalization has resulted a considerable boom in overall goods and passenger transport around distinct nations globally.

Marine transportation is one of the most expansively used mode for shipment and passenger transport. The marine industry has projected to noteworthy global growth in the past several decades and is anticipated to remain to grow at nearly parallel pace in the same years. With such growth rate, the demand for various accessories and spare parts is also expected to increase having a direct impact on the growth of global marine actuators and valves market.

The global marine actuators and valves market is driven by factors such as rapid globalization, the increasing demand for advanced valves in the marine sector, and a sizeable rise in foreign trade. However, slowdown in research and development in the market is expected to restrict its growth at global level throughout the upcoming period. Recently, technological improvements in the marine industry now uses advance actuators and valves are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global marine actuators and valves market during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Marine Actuators and Valves Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the application, the Global Marine Actuators and Valves market has been segmented into Dry cargo vessels, Tankers, Dry bulk carriers, Special purpose vessels, Service vessels, Fishing vessels, Off-shore vessels, Yachts, Passenger ships and Ferries. Among of these, the ferries and ships segment held the largest market share of XX% in 2018 thanks to the actuators and valves are most commonly used in ferries and ships. In actuator types, the hydraulic actuators are most commonly used in ships and ferries. The butterfly valves and ball valves are expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% over the forecast period owing to the predominant use of butterfly valves and ball valves is observed in these vessels.

By type global marine actuators and valves market has been segmented into actuators and valves. The valves segment accounted for the leading market share of XX% in 2018, however, the actuator segment is projected to exhibit a higher CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The actuators segment can be segmented into Pneumatic actuators, Hydraulic actuators, Manual actuators, Electric actuators, Mechanical actuators, and Hybrid actuators.

Some of the normally used valve types contain linear motion valves, rotary motion valves, specialty valves, and self-actuated valves. Of these, the linear motion valves segment is further bifurcated into globe valve, gate valve, diaphragm valve and pinch valve. The rotary valve is categorized into ball valve, butterfly valve and eccentric plug valve. Among of these, the rotary valve segment has witnessed noticeably rising demand in the last few decades, followed by ball valve.

Global Marine Actuators and Valves Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the marine actuators and valves market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest share of the marine actuators and valves market in 2018 and is expected to hold XX% of the overall market during the forecast period due to rising economic development during the past few decades and increasing maritime trade. China and Japan, these countries have led the marine actuators and valves market thank to the well-developed electrical and electronics industries. The market in North America is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to its existing sophisticated industrial infrastructure.

Global Marine Actuators and Valves Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Fluid Control Systems, VK Holding A/S, Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation and Honeywell International Inc. Manufacturers in the Global Marine Actuators and Valves are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Marine Actuators and Valves Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Marine Actuators and Valves Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Marine Actuators and Valves Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Marine Actuators and Valves Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Marine Actuators and Valves Market:

Global Marine Actuators and Valves Market, by Product Type:

• Linear motion valves

• Rotary motion valves

• Specialty valves

• Self-actuated valves

• Pneumatic actuators

• Hydraulic actuators

• Manual actuators

• Electric actuators

• Mechanical actuators

• Hybrid actuators

Global Marine Actuators and Valves Market, by Application:

• Dry cargo vessels

• Tankers

• Dry bulk carriers

• Special purpose vessels

• Service vessels

• Fishing vessels

• Off-shore vessels

• Yachts

• Passenger ships and ferries

Global Marine Actuators and Valves Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Marine Actuators and Valves Market, Major Players:

• Fluid Control Systems

• VK Holding A/S

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Flowserve Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• KITZ Corporation

• Rotork Plc

• Schlumberger Limited

• AVK Holding A/S

• Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

• Burkert Fluid Control Systems

• AUMA Industry & Marine GmbH

• Lenco Marine

• Bray International

• Tyco International

