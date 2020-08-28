Global Automotive Radar Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Range Type, Vehicle Type, Application and Region

Global Automotive Radar Market was US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR 24.16% in forecast period.

Global Automotive Radar Market Overview:

Safer mobility of vehicles is the primary concern of any government thus, stringent regulations and favorable initiatives in the field of radar systems have imposed, which have promoted the widespread adoption of radar-based safety systems and trend will continue over the forecast period. The automotive radar implementation enables the accurate detection of objects and ensures better vehicle safety. The rising number of accidents and growing need for modified vehicles, which can reduce the accident rate are the factors boost the growth of the automotive radar market. Furthermore, the attraction towards autonomous vehicles combined with increasing vehicle electrification is likely to fuel the growth prospects for automotive radar.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Automotive Radar Market Drivers:

Worldwide the demand for premium segment vehicles with better facilities and innovative technologies is all set to drive the growth of the global automotive RADAR market. The vehicles well equipped and implemented high end technology are demanded most all over the world. At the same time, the need for greater safety of passengers and drivers in vehicles creating huge demand for vehicles having latest technologies, which urges car manufacturers around the world to adopt technological solutions that meet advanced standards. Furthermore, strict automobile standards in adoption of ADAS technology by OEMs set by governments of several countries and the rising rate of road accidents are the major factors, which are expected to further boost the global automotive RADAR market in the forecast period (2020-2027). Also, the continuous growth in the automobile sector in fast-developing economies like Asia Pacific and Increase in number of RADAR sensors used per vehicle is further boosting the growth of the market.

Global Automotive Radar Market Restraints and Challenges:

The high cost of automotive RADAR may emerge as a challenge for the market. And the usage of RADAR detectors considered as illegal in some countries, which might emerge as a major restraints to the growth of the market. Whereas, rising trend of autonomous cars and the low penetration in developing markets offers the great opportunity to the players in the market to focus and grow. The demand for modified cars with latest technology has created the compulsory need to use sensors to make vehicle advance is the huge opportunity for the market growth.

There are some challenges faced by the market are maintaining the balance between cost and quality, for which each player in the market is striving to overcome. Similarly, electromagnetic jamming and interface issue are the major challenge which further can emerge as a threat to security also.

Blind spot detection is estimated to account for the largest share in Automotive Radar Market

The blind spot detection market is expected to contribute for the largest share of US$ XX.XX Bn. The automotive RADAR based ADAS applications is likely to grow at a good CAGR of XX.XX%. As per the research, the models which are having AEB (Autonomous Emergency Braking) along with other ADAS features such as ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control) and FCW (Forward Collision Warning System), will get better safety ratings. This regulatory move is expected promote the RADAR based ADAS market in positive way for the forecasted period.

Objective of the Report:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Radar Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Radar Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Radar Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Radar Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automotive Radar Market Report:

Global Automotive Radar Market, By Application:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Market

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market

Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Market

Forward Collision Warning System Market

Intelligent Park Assist Market

Other ADAS Applications Market

Global Automotive Radar Market, By Range Type:

Long Range

Medium & Short Range

Global Automotive Radar Market, By Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicle

Global Automotive Radar Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key players operating in the Global Automotive Radar Market

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Valeo S.A.

Analog Devices, Inc

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Autoliv, Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

