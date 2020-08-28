Global Optical Position Sensors Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Types, Application, and Region

Global Optical Position Sensors Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Rising applications of optical position sensors in the automotive industry are the major factor driving the growth of optical position sensors market. In the automotive industry, the optical position sensors are used to sense the position of pedals, steering wheels, various valves, seat position, and actuators. Furthermore, optical position sensors are being actively used to detect the position of the vehicle and act as parking assistance.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

Additionally, these sensors are used to identify the position of the driver in case of an accident and release the airbags accordingly. Technological advancements and ongoing innovations in the field of electronics to decrease the size of the chipset is expected to contribute significant growth towards optical position sensor market. Moreover, rising demand for handheld devices such as smartphones and tablets and gesture recognition makes optical position sensors technology more popular among mobile device manufacturers and users. Nevertheless, the lack of international standards to determine the performance of the sensors are expected to curtail the growth of optical position sensor market. Developing concepts of virtual reality and wearable medical device for remote monitoring of the patients are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the key players in the optical position sensors market.

By application, consumer electronics is expected to emerge as the biggest application segment for optical position sensors with a global revenue share of 51.19 % in 2023. The low price of optical position sensors has led to their augmented use in household appliances. Because of the shifting lifestyles of consumers, the need for smart devices is increasing. This, in turn, is giving increase to the demand for optical position sensors as they form an important component of smart electronic devices.

Consumer electronics is anticipated to be followed by aerospace and defense and automobiles applications segments in the second and third place. The aerospace and defense applications segment is likely to hold XX % of the global revenue, followed by automobiles applications with a revenue share of XX % by the end of 2026.

Globally, Asia Pacific holds a dominant position in the market at present and in the future too would be expected retain its place because of the ever-increasing demand for smart electronic devices in the region on the back of a burgeoning middle-class having increased capacity splurge. By 2026-end, the market is projected to attain a valuation of US$ XX Mn.

The report on optical position sensors market is a complete study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in global optical position sensors market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Furthermore, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global optical position sensors market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global optical position sensors market.

Scope of Global Optical Position Sensors Market

Global Optical Position Sensors Market, By Types

• One dimensional optical position sensors

• Two dimensional optical position sensors

• Multi-axial optical position sensors

Global Optical Position Sensors Market, By Application

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Optical Position Sensors Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Optical Position Sensors Market

• Sharp Corporation (Japan)

• First Sensor AG. (Germany)

• Micro-Epsilon (Germany)

• Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)

• Opto Diode Corporation (U.S.)

• Sensata Technologies (U.S.)

• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

• Melexis N.V. (Belgium)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Balluff GmbH (Germany)

