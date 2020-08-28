Global Egg Processing Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Equipment, Application, and by Region

Global Egg Processing Equipment Market was value US$ 520.0Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 810.0Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%.



Global Egg Processing Equipment Market, by TypeEgg processing equipment is used for processing eggs to produce egg products like dried egg products, liquid egg products, and frozen egg products. Eggs are processed by removing egg shells and processing the obtained liquid product to make it suitable for consumption in several food products.

Shifting customer preference towards processed food coupled with growing demand for high-quality egg products are expected to remain the major driving factors for egg processing & equipment market over the upcoming years. Increasing demand for high protein food and nutritional dietary supplements are projected to fuel egg processing & equipment market growth during the forecast period. Technological advancements, for instance, integrated assembly lines with improved production rates and reduced operational costs are expected to have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period.

Pasteurizers segment accounted for the larger shares of the egg processing equipment market globally. Factors such as the improved focus on raising the shelf life of products and the application of pasteurizers to preserve the nutritional content of products will contribute to the growth of the egg processing equipment market in equipment segment.

Liquid egg products segment is dominating the global egg processing equipment market. The increasing demand for liquid egg products in the preparation of food products such as baked items and dairy products will be the most important factor propelling the growth of the market in this segment.

Region-wise, the North American region dominated the global market for egg processing equipment in 2017, with the US having the largest share in the North American market. In the Asia-Pacific region, population growth, rapid urbanization, and awareness about the convenience and nutritional benefits of processed egg products are contributing to the growth of the market for processed eggs and in turn for global egg processing equipment.

Global egg processing equipment market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in the global egg processing equipment market, ACTINI GROUP, OVOBEL, OVO Tech, Pelbo, SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP, Avitec, Dion Engineering, FES International

MGT Liquid & Process Systems, Midwest BRD, Ovoconcept, SPX FLOW, SSP, ZENYER Egg Machinery, Zhengzhou Allance Machinery.

Scope of Global Egg Processing Equipment Market

Global Egg Processing Equipment Market, by Type

• Dried

• Liquid

• Frozen Egg Product

Global Egg Processing Equipment Market, by Equipment

• Pasteurizers

• Homogenizers

• Egg breakers and separators

• Dryers

Global Egg Processing Equipment Market, by Application

• Bakery

• Confectionery

• Dairy Product

• Ready-to-Eat

• Soups & Sauces

Global Egg Processing Equipment Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Egg Processing Equipment Market

• ACTINI GROUP

• OVOBEL

• OVO Tech

• Pelbo

• SANOVO TECHNOLOGY GROUP

• Avitec

• Dion Engineering

• FES International

• MGT Liquid & Process Systems

• Midwest BRD

• Ovoconcept

• SPX FLOW

• SSP

• ZENYER Egg Machinery

• Zhengzhou Allance Machinery

