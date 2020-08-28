Industrial Automation Market:Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027: By Automation Type, End User, Treatment Center and Region.

Industrial Automation Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a XX% CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.



Industrial automation is the consolidation of all machinery, processing systems, test facilities and factories, which became automated because of great technological progress. These systems and software are backed up by innovative technologies such as machine learning, cloud, robotics, and others. Some companies in the manufacturing industry are concentrated on accepting and executing industrial automation solutions to rise the overall efficiency, train their employees and diminish high cost while achieving precision and existence. Automation in industries assistances stakeholders and manufacturers to accomplish growth in productivity, improved quality and diminishes error. Also, use of automation solutions such as computer software and advanced sensors in the industrial process aids to ensure the gathering of reliable data, facts, and figures which can be used to make informed decisions, resulting in significant cost savings. The market is composed to raise at a considerable rate throughout the forecast period thanks to economic growth across the globe.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Industrial Automation with the reasons given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The robust growth in the CNC technology segment amplifies the industrial automation market, particularly in the Asia Pacific and Europe region. The industrial automation market is developing to be a comparatively more attractive space for investment by organizations across the world. Therefore, it covers the way for larger implementation of the industrial control and industrial automation equipment. The raising implementation of technologies like industrial 4.0, artificial intelligence (AI) based smart robots, IoT, and others, assist to decrease the manufacturing cost and improved quality and reliability to the Automation Type. These factors are essential for companies to survive a top position in the competitive market. Key players are emphasized on mergers and collaboration to determine new opportunities by implementing IoT technologies. In May 2018, Rockwell Automation collaborated with Plug and Play, an innovation platform.

This collaboration benefits Rockwell Automation to discovery new opportunities to influence disruptive industrial IoT technologies. Additionally, improvement in computer-aided systems, industrial internet of things (IIoT), and forthcoming engineering 5G technology will drive the market growth in throughout the forecast period. Continuing improvements in the field of Industrial IoT also support to drive development in the automation industry and generating opportunities for disruptive industry models. In June 2019, Red Lion launched an innovative Signal Conditioner Automation Type lineup. Apart from this, the growth of the global industrial automation market is disturbed with huge threats in several regions all over the globe, considering the fact that the method accommodates to human labor replacement with machines and computers. The reducing human interface in various processes is resulting in loss of jobs in several industries which in turn is hampering the increasing adoption of industrial adoption systems.

The report on Industrial Automation market covers segments such as By Automation Type, End User and Region. The Automation Type segment includes Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Control System (PLC), Machine Vision System, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Human Machine Interface (HMI), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Automation Type Lifecycle Management (PLM), Plant Asset Management, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) routers, Electronic Control Units (ECU), and Others. Among the Automation Type, Automation Type Lifecycle Management (PLM) is accounted for the largest XX% market share in the Industrial Automation market. Moreover, the demand for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems is anticipated to rise at a robust rate due to the necessity to maintain the integrity of data and information. The End User segment is further sub-segmented into Automation and Transportation, Metals and Mining, Oil and Gas, Pulp and Paper, Hydro power, Energy and Power System, Chemical, Material and Food, Measurement and Instrumentation. The use of industrial automation has been growing across the automation industry over the past decade. This majorly owes to the raising need for accelerating manufacturing activities in the automobile industry.

Based on regional segment, the global Industrial Automation market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is holding a key market share in terms of revenue, of industrial automation within the region. This growth is because of a rising demand for innovative manufacturing robotic technologies across the industry. The robust production ability and trading potential of key companies is also a crucial factor accountable for the growth in this region. Recently, the International Trade Administration, reported that, the U.S. exported approximately USD 12.7 Billion worth of automation equipment. Moreover, the U.S. was held the third-largest global exporters after China and Germany. Globally, U.S. is a competitive top–tier supplier of the automation equipment market.

Europe is likely to raise with the highest CAGR throughout the forecasted period. The development in this region is due to the growing demand for IoT solutions for the innovative automation process in the automotive and manufacturing industry. Main companies in this region are concentrating on mergers and collaboration with other players to improve and launch innovative automated Automation Types. The market growth in APAC is meaningfully compelled by growing industrial and manufacturing expansion activities in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Industrial automation market size in India is expected to grow with an exceptional CAGR, because of rising investment done by government and foreign investors.

Key players operating in the Industrial Automation market are ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Toshiba Machine Corporation Ltd., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, General Electric Company, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Voith GmbH., GE Company, Honeywell International Incorporation, Omron Corporation, Schneider Electric SA, Siemens AG, Kuka AG, Keyence Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Bosch Rexroth, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Endress+Hauser AG, and Hitachi Ltd. The companies functioning in the market are concentrating on investments and fund rising activities to drive industrial automation that lead to robust Automation Type pipeline. As market perception withstand to expand, there are anticipations for market growth during forecast period. Furthermore, innovative Automation Type sanctions in the market will further drive the market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Industrial Automation market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Automation Type, price, financial position, Automation Type portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Industrial Automation market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Industrial Automation Market

Industrial Automation Market, By Automation Type

• Distributed Control System (DCS)

• Programmable Logic Control System (PLC)

• Machine Vision System

• Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

• Human Machine Interface (HMI)

• Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

• Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

• Plant Asset Management

• Computer Numerical Control (CNC) routers

• Electronic Control Units (ECU)

• Others

Industrial Automation Market, By End User

• Automation and Transportation

• Metals and Mining

• Oil and Gas

• Pulp and Paper

• Hydro power

• Energy and Power System

• Chemical

• Material and Food

• Measurement and Instrumentation

Industrial Automation Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Industrial Automation Market

• ABB Ltd.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• FANUC Corporation

• Yaskawa Electric Corporation

• Toshiba Machine Corporation Ltd.

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• Emerson Electric Company

• General Electric Company

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Voith GmbH

• GE Company

• Honeywell International Incorporation

• Omron Corporation

• Schneider Electric SA

• Siemens AG

• Kuka AG

• Keyence Corporation

• Fanuc Corporation

• Bosch Rexroth

• Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

• Endress+Hauser AG

• Hitachi Ltd.

