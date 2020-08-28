India Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technology, Component, Vehicle Type.

India Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market was valued US$ XX Bn 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn in 2026, at CAGR of 26% during forecast period.



The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the electric vehicle powertrain market. Strict regulations on emission and fuel efficiency, government schemes towards the implementation of electric vehicles coupled with the need for pollution-free environment are a few of the factors contributing to the growth of the electric vehicle powertrain systems market in India. The growth of the electric vehicle market is also critical for energy transition in the country, reducing the belief on oil imports and rising demand for renewable power. Additionally, technology improvement, cost reduction and local manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries are expected to catalyze the growth of the Electric Vehicle market in India.

Battery EV powertrain systems captured a majority of the market share in terms of revenues, owing to the subsidies and tax reductions offered by the government to EV users and manufacturers. Although, charging infrastructure challenges are still present, however, the government’s target of 6 million EVs on roads backed by its firm actions is likely to overcome these challenges during the forecast period.

High cost and lack of charging infrastructure are posing challenges towards the expansion of the market in the country. Mostly, the lithium-ion batteries make EVs highly expensive; however, with local manufacturing of batteries, a significant decline in prices are expected over the coming years.

Among several EV powertrain components, the lithium-ion battery segment captured the majority of the market share. Additionally, the passenger car powertrain segment bagged the highest share among different vehicle types including commercial vehicles as well as two and three-wheelers.

Suzuki Motor Corp., the parent of India’s largest carmaker, aims to produce as many as 35,000 electric cars annually in India starting 2020-21 when it rolls out the first of these cars in the country. Suzuki will venture into the electric vehicle market quite late compared to some of its competitors. So that company wanted to make sure the mission into electric should be supportable and gradually gain volume. Battery plant was critical and now the management has internally decided on 30,000-35,000 units per annum from FY21.

While challenges such as Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd are already manufacturing electric vehicles by sourcing half of the components from overseas vendors, Suzuki plans to set up the full ecosystem, starting with a lithium-ion battery plant, before unit Maruti begins selling the vehicles in India.

India’s growing green initiative is likely to pose a great opportunity for both BEVs and Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) over the coming years. Further, the Government’s aim of 100% electrification by 2030 would provide immense growth to BEVs.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of India Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding India Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the India Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the India Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of India electric vehicle powertrain market:

India Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market, by Technology:

• Battery Electric Vehicle Powertrain

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle Powertrain

India Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market, by Component:

• Transmission

• Battery

• Motor/Generator

• Engine

• Controller

India Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market,by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Two-Wheelers

• Commercial Vehicles

• Three-Wheelers

India Electric Vehicle Powertrain Market,Key players

• AVTEC Ltd.

• Hyundai Motor India Limited

• Mahindra Reva Electric Vehicles Ltd.

• Maruti Suzuki India Limited

• TATA Motors Limited

