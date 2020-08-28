India Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Product Type, and Application

India Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

India Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Drivers and Restrains:

Cement concrete bricks and blocks are very popular and are widely used in building construction in the country because of the several benefits such as durability, strength and structural stability, fire resistance, insulation and sound absorption. The cement concrete blocks have an attractive shape and are readily available to any style of architecture. The blocks are referred for both load bearing and non-load bearing walls. High humidity, dampness, and rainfall are having in the hilly state of India, so the blocks are greatly suitable for the north east region such as Himachal Pradesh, J&K, and U.P., etc.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

For Instance, The building sector has one of the highest resource and environmental impacts. In India, It is estimated that the building sector uses almost 30% of the energy, 40% of natural resources, and 12% of water consumed by the country, moreover, it produces more than 50% of the country’s solid and liquid waste.

The India concrete block and brick manufacturing market is driven by rising focus on reconstructing the present infrastructure and growing investments in residential construction. The emergence of eco-friendly building materials are expected to fueling the market growth during the forecast period.

However, emissions of greenhouse gases are hampering the market growth. In India, the brick sector is one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases. Nearby 66 to 84 Mn tonnes of CO2 and over 100,000 tonnes of black carbon are emitted per year from brick kilns.

Rapid urbanization across emerging economies and increasing foreign investments in construction & building manufacturing sectors are likely to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the India concrete block and brick manufacturing market. Advanced concrete materials and the growing demand for eco-friendly building materials are the key challenges for the India concrete block and brick manufacturing market.

India Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the product type, the brick segment has led the concrete block and brick manufacturing market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Owing to the rising need for cost-effective and growing number of construction projects worldwide and easily available construction materials. Clay type, fly ash clay, and sand-lime are the most common type of bricks used in the construction sector.

The successful growth of brick industry in the development of reliable building procedures, constructing pride heritages, plays an important role in increasing country economy. The AAC block segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to their attributes of lightweight, flexibility, and durability. AAC block is approving as eco-friendly bricks that provide incredible construction quality at relatively low cost.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India concrete block and brick manufacturing market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding India concrete block and brick manufacturing market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India concrete block and brick manufacturing market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the India concrete block and brick manufacturing market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the India Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market:

India Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market, by Product Type:

• Concrete Block

• Hollow

• Cellular

• Fully solid

• Others (Lintel, jamb, etc.)

• Brick

• Clay

• Sand Lime

• Fly ash Clay

• Others (soil stabilizers, engineering, etc.)

• AAC Block

India Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market, by Application:

• Structural

• Hardscaping

• Siding

• Fireplace

• Others

India Concrete Block and Brick Manufacturing Market, Major Players:

• CRH plc

• Wienerberger AG

• Boral Limited

• Acme Brick Company

• UltraTech Cement Ltd.

• Xella Group

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. Lignacite Ltd.

• LCC Siporex Company

• MaCon LLC

• Midwest Block and Brick

• Oldcastle

• Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

• General Shale Inc

• Monaprecast Brickworks Limited

• Midland Concrete Products Inc.

• Supreme Concrete

• Quikrete

• Brickwell

• SK Exim

• Berksire Hathaway

• Carolina Ceramics Brick Company

• Columbus Brick Company

• Bowerston Shale Company

• Castle & Cooke

