Automotive Electronics Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application and Region

Automotive Electronics Market size is valued at US$ 223 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % in the forecasting period.

An increase in automotive electronics adoption to deliver safety features including vehicle data recorder systems, emergency call systems, and alcohol ignition interlocks are expected to drive the growth in the global automotive electronics market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/12838

The ADAS application sector is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the several safety regulations, which are increasing the adoption in cars’ active security systems. These systems involve innovative software and sophisticated electronic components coupled with numerous sensors to enhance the safety of drivers and their surroundings, detect driver health, and increase the driving experience. The development of ADAS in vehicles are delivering road safety, which is expected to drive the market growth.

Region-wise, The Asia Pacific region is projected to be leading region in the global automotive electronics market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the presence of the prominent electronics ley players in the region. The booming electronic component manufacturing industry is one of the key drivers in the global automotive electronics market. Additionally, the number of manufacturers poses an excellent investment opportunity for regional suppliers to take advantage of the local demand, which is contributing significant share in the global automotive electronics market.

OEMs are focusing in the invest heavily in R&D to manufacture high-performance products at reasonable cost and are also concentrating more on energy storage technology. Additionally, the manufacturers have become more reliant on electronics products, which enabling them to deliver high level of safety. OEMs are also focusing on the production of low-cost ADAS for the compact and medium-sized car segments. The key players are introducing affordable ADAS systems like driver monitoring systems, traffic sign recognition, and LDW system to increase their presence in the global automotive electronics market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Electronics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Electronics Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Electronics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Electronics Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/12838

Automotive Electronics Market Scope

Automotive Electronics Market, By Application

• ADAS

• Body Electronics

• Entertainment

• Powertrain

• Safety Systems

Automotive Electronics Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Automotive Electronics Market:

• Altera

• Audiovox

• Avago Technologies

• Continental

• Atmel

• Denso

• Delphi

• Dow Corning

• Bosch Group

• Hitachi Automotive Systems

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Panasonic

• Texas Instruments

• TRW

• Wipro

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Electronics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Electronics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Electronics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Electronics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Electronics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Electronics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Electronics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Electronics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Electronics Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-electronics-market/12838/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com