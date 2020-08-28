Global Articulated Robot Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Function, Payload Capacity, Industry Vertical, and Region

Global Articulated Robot Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 33.93 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Major drivers for the articulated robot market are increasing adoption of automation and growing demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in emerging countries. On the other side, factors such as high initial cost of the articulated robots and complexities of their installation are restricting the growth of the market. However, growing applications of articulated robots in the autonomous warehouse and logistics industry would support the growth of the articulated robot market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33897

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By payload capacity, the high payload capacity articulated robot segment is expected to witness higher market share, because of rising demand across automated factories to deal with heavy load applications. High capacity payload articulated robots come with a payload capacity of more than 300 Kg and they are also capable of performing applications such as welding, palletizing, sealing, and cutting and can handle very large amounts of payloads. These types of articulated robots are used in automated factories to perform all kinds of heavy work with greater accuracy, speed, and reliability, required for many industry verticals mainly aerospace and automotive.

Globally, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold a high market share for articulated robots throughout the forecast period. The growth is mainly because of the booming articulated robot marketplace with the presence of well-established players across the region, especially across countries such as China, Japan, and India. As well, the low cost of production enables numerous manufacturers to set up their manufacturing units in APAC.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global articulated robot market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global articulated robot market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/33897

Scope of the Global Articulated Robot Market

Global Articulated Robot Market, By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Articulated Robot Market, By Function

• Handling

• Welding

• Dispensing

• Assembly

• Processing

• Others

Global Articulated Robot Market, By Payload Capacity

• Low

• Medium

• High

• Heavy

Global Articulated Robot Market, By Industry Vertical

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services)

• Food & Beverages

• Medical & Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Global Articulated Robot Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Articulated Robot Market

• ABB

• FANUC Corp

• KUKA

• YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• Adept Technology Pvt. Ltd.

• American Robot Corporation

• DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED

• Sierra Tango Robotics dot com

• Aurotek Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Articulated Robot Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Articulated Robot Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Articulated Robot Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Articulated Robot Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Articulated Robot Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Articulated Robot Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Articulated Robot Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Articulated Robot by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Articulated Robot Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Articulated Robot Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Articulated Robot Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Articulated Robot Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-articulated-robot-market/33897/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com