Global Gas Detection Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Product Type, Gas Type, Technology, Industry Vertical, and Region

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Increasing safety concerns in industrial as well as commercial spaces are the major factors driving the growth of gas detection equipment market. Additionally, wireless gas detection systems have also proven themselves in oil and gas applications to deliver increased safety and cost savings in exploration, refining, plant improvements, and retrofits. This is expected to drive the gas detection equipment market over the forecast period. However, the high response time of the gas detectors with the change in the concentration of the gas and intensely competitive market players are the factors hindering the growth of gas detection equipment market over the years to come.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis

By technology, single gas and multi gas are the segments into which the gas detection equipment market is divided. Between them, single gas detection technology segment holds dominance in the global market.

Based on type of gas, combustible, oxygen, toxic, and dedicated are the segments of gas detection equipment market. Of them, the segment of combustible presently leads the gas detection equipment market, the segment is predicted to be worth US$ XX Mn by 2026.

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominated global gas detection equipment market followed by North America. The growth in North America is mainly because of the government regulations concerning workplace safety. Furthermore, countries like India and china are expected to show a rapid increase in demand on account of the increase in a number of investment in chemical, petrochemical, power, steel and oil & gas sectors. Conversely, tremendous infrastructure development undertaken by the emerging economies such as Middle East, India, and Brazil is anticipated to drive the gas detection equipment market in the future.

The report on global gas detection equipment market delivers qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on gas detection equipment market is a complete study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in global gas detection equipment market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Also, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global gas detection equipment market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global gas detection equipment market.

Scope of Global Gas Detection Equipment Market

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market, By Product Type

• Fixed Systems

• Portable Systems

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market, By Gas Type

• Oxygen

• Flammable

• Toxic

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market, By Technology

• Single Gas Detection

• Multi Gas Detection

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market, By Industry Vertical

• Oil & Gas

• Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals

• Mining

• Water Treatment

• Emergency Services

• Semiconductors

• Building Automation and Construction

• Food and Beverages Power

• Generation/Utilities

• Others

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Gas Detection Equipment Market

• Riken Keiki Co., Ltd

• Industrial Scientific Corporation

• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• MSA Safety Incorporated

• Siemens AG

• Honeywell International Inc.

• RAE Systems Inc.

• General Electric Co.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• ESP Safety Inc.

• Sensor Electronics

• Trolex Ltd

• Tyco International

• Airtest Technologies

