Gas-Insulated Substation Market- by Voltage rating, Installation, End User and by Region – Global Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Size, and Forecasts to 2020 – 2027

Global Gas Insulated Substation Market was valued US$ 20.XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 31.X5 Bn by 2027, at CAGR of 10.XX% during forecast period of 2020 to 2027.



Gas Insulated Substation Introduction:

A gas insulated substation (GIS) is introduced as a high voltage substation in which the major structures are enclosed in a sealed environment with Sulphur Hexaflouride (SF6) gas as the insulating medium. Gas Insulated Substation is a compact, multi-component assembly, which is enclosed in a ground metallic housing. Sulphur Hexaflouride (SF6) gas has superior dielectric properties utilized at adequate pressure for phase to phase and phase to ground insulation. Various equipment like, Circuit Breakers, Isolators, Bus- Bars, Load Break Switches, Current Transformers, Voltage Transformers, Earthing Switches, etc. contained in metal enclosed modules filled with SF6 gas.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Gas Insulated Substation Market Overview:

The global gas-insulated substation market is anticipated to grow with CAGR of 10.XX%, during the forecast period. Owing to the rising environmental concerns, growth in renewable power generation and limited area of land in metropolitan cities. The global gas-insulated substation market is estimated to reach US$ 31.X5 billion by 2027, from an US$ 20.XX billion in 2019, this can be attributed to increasing investments in the transmission & distribution infrastructure and government initiatives toward improving electricity access coupled with the rising energy demand in developed & developing countries are expected to drive market growth.

Asia Pacific is likely to account for the largest market size during the forecast period 2020-2027.

By the end of the forecast period, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market as, rapidly emerging economies like China and India, together are anticipated to consume the largest energy portion which accounts for almost one-half of the total world’s energy consumption. On other hand, investments and R&D is increasing consistently by the players as well as by government, due to the extending generation connections in Asia Pacific. Additionally, Southeast Asia is a new promising and dynamic energy market with energy demand grown by approx. 50% since 2005 to 2018.

Gas Insulated Substation Market Dynamics

Gas insulated substation are considered to be eco-friendly in comparison of Air insulated substations, which are responsible in rising environmental pollution levels. Additionally, they are considered as a better in efficiency, high safety concern, reliability and provides longer life span in comparison with air insulated substations. Furthermore Gas Insulated Substation, is a best example of small and low maintenance power systems, which is anticipated to act as a key driving force for market growth during the forecast period. Periodically, demand for compact power systems are rising, which increases the popularity of Gas Insulated Substation, due to properties such as compatibility to fit in a building is likely to drive Global gas insulated substation market growth over the forecasted years. Its flexibility to function in extreme weather conditions are expected to increase its market size, in the regions having uncertain and extreme environment.

Sulfur hexafluoride is a greenhouse gas and its use in substation is expected to hamper the market growth as well as high cost of equipment as compared to air-insulated substation and other traditional power substations is expected to impact the market growth and create challenges to industry players. Stringent environmental & safety regulations and internal fault may lead to excessive damage, which may also have an adverse effect growth. Another challenge for gas insulated substation is delays in grid expansion projects. Whereas, development of an environment-friendly alternative to Sf6 Gas and adoption of the HVDC technology are the major opportunities for the speedy market growth during the forecast period.

By voltage type, the high voltage segment is expected to be the largest contributor in the market during the forecast period

The gas-insulated substation market, is segmented by voltage type, which is again divided into medium, high, and extra high. Among which the high voltage segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of US$ XX.XX Bn by 2027, owing to its properties of high reliability and security for the grid infrastructure. The mainstream use of the gas-insulated substations connected to the high voltage transmission grid are in case of critical switchyard of large power generation plants and they are mainly the indoor type substations. Furthermore, the high voltage segment witness growth in the developed countries of Europe and North America by the restoration of old power transmission infrastructure.

The power transmission utility segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period

The sub segment power transmission utility, by end user, is anticipated to hold the largest market share of the gas-insulated substation. Power transmission utility is largely driven by the addition of transmission lines which bring to the addition of high voltage substations. The Power transmission utility is expected to reach US$ XX.XX Bn by the forecast period with the CAGR of XX.XX%.

By Installation, the outdoor segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period

The outdoor segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate at CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period. Outdoor gas insulated substations provide reliable operations in high-voltage transmission as well as medium voltage and are mostly opted for transmission and distribution of electricity over a long distance. This segment was accounted for US$ XX.XX Bn in 2019 but it is anticipated to reach US$ XX.XX Bn by 2027.

Global Gas Insulated Substation Market is studied by Various Segments:

This research report categorizes the gas-insulated substations market based on installation, voltage rating, end-user and region:

Global Gas Insulated Substation Market on the basis of installation

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Global Gas Insulated Substation Market on the basis of voltage rating

• Medium voltage (Up to 72.5 kV)

• High Voltage (72.5 kV – 220 kV)

• Extra High Voltage (220 kV – 765 kV)

Global Gas Insulated Substation Market on the basis of by end-user

• Power transmission utility

• Power distribution utility

• Power generation utility

• Other (heavy industries & railways)

Global Gas Insulated Substation Market on the basis of by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Gas Insulated Substation Market Competitive Landscape & Major Players:

Detailed analysis of competition, new entrants, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisition in the Global Gas Insulated Substation Market is covered in the report. The report covers the market leaders and followers in the industry with the market dynamics by region. It will also help to understand the position of each player in the market by region, by segment with their expansion plans, R&D expenditure and organic & in-organic growth strategies. Long term association, strategic alliances, supply chain agreement and mergers & acquisition activities are covered in the report in detail. Expected alliances and agreement in forecast period will give future course of action in the market to the readers. All major & important players are profiled, benchmarked in the report on different parameters that will help reader to gain insight about the market in minimum time.

The major players in the global gas-insulated substation market are

• ABB (Switzerland),

• Siemens (Germany),

• Hitachi (Japan),

• Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

• General Electric (US),

• L&T (India)

