Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Deployment location, by End user, and region

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 from US$ 859.56 Mn in 2018 at CAGR of XX%.

Global automated parcel delivery terminals market is increasingly becoming the preferred alternative delivery solution as it assists in reducing the cost incurred in the logistics chain. Additionally, it helps in growing efficiency in deliveries and generating new market opportunities. These terminals find a high adoption across the globe as they offer excessive convenience to both the customer and seller.

The terminals agree the customer collect their packages at any time of the day as per their convenience. The increasing penetration of the internet, smartphones, and the internet of things is more responsible for driving the demand for intelligent parcel lockers or delivery terminals. The smartphones deliver great ease in verifying, tracking, and streamlining the transactions. However, the majority of these terminals are unfit for delivery of a bulky parcel, which may restrict the growth of the automated parcel delivery terminals market.

Based on the deployment location, indoor location is dominating the global automated parcel delivery terminals market. The parcels are easier to maintain in indoor locations as they can be recovered even in adverse weather situations. Indoor deployment is rapidly increasing on the account of numerous benefits offered for instance cost efficiency, less capital investment, and easy installation. Besides, it offers easy collection and delivery of parcels and minimizes the operational cost which is further projected to propel the segment growth.

Based on the end-user, retail is expected to emerge as the fastest increasing end-use segment thanks to the driver such as ease in handling parcel deliveries offered by automated parcel delivery terminals. After that e-commerce market worldwide and the changing priority of people towards online shopping.

Region-wise, Europe is one of the projecting regions in the automated parcel delivery terminals market which is contributing the highest revenue globally on account of huge government support for the deployment of parcel lockers in several European countries. Rapidly rising economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in the adoption of automation is also boosting the market for automated parcel delivery terminals.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of XX% in the forecast period, with China contributing the major share. Numerous global and well as local companies are making a huge investment in China.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Application. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Application on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market make the report investor’s guide.

Key players operating on the global automated parcel delivery terminals market are ByBox Holdings Ltd., Cleveron Ltd., ENGY Company, InPost S.A., Keba AG, Neopost group, Smartbox E-commerce Solutions Pvt. Ltd., TZ Ltd., and Winnsen Industry Co., Ltd

Scope of the Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market to Report

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market, by Deployment location

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market, by End user

• Government

• Retail

• Shipping & logistics

• e-commerce

Global Automated Parcel Delivery Terminals Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

