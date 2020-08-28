Global Modular Robotics Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By Robot Type, Industry and Region

Global Modular Robotics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 14.8 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of modular robotics are growing adoption of collaborative modular robots because of their advanced features and benefits and increasing investments in industrial automation. Additionally, the growing adoption of the robotics-as-a-service model by various industries is anticipated to provide growth opportunities over the next few years. However, high complexity in robots’ design and controlling electronics is restraining the growth of modular robotics market globally.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33935

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The major challenge for the players in the modular robotics market is the interoperability issues and difficulty in integration of different robotic frameworks into current facilities and addressing the need for safe handling of industrial-grade operations. The report provides detailed, dynamics and segmentation of the global modular robotics market and categorizes it at various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The automotive segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR in the global modular robotics market during the forecast period. Since the inception of modular robotics, the automotive industry has made exhaustive use of these robotics systems. In the automotive industry, new capabilities of modular robotics have responded to changing demands more efficiently and cost-effectively. Moreover, the new levels of speed, precision, accuracy, flexibility, and agility achieved through modular robotics have improved competitiveness, quality, and productivity of the manufacturing processes.

Articulated modular robots segment to hold the largest share of the market in 2026. Because of the high rate of adoption of articulated modular robots in the automotive industry for handling heavy automotive parts and in the metal and machinery industry for handling heavy metal sheets and components, these robots are likely to hold the largest share of the modular robotics market by 2018.

The APAC held XX% share in the modular robotics market in terms of revenue in 2018. Thanks to growth in the prominent economies such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India, and presence of well-established players market growth of APAC is expected to keep momentum in the forecast period.

Report has covered the key industry developments in modular robotics market in detail like, in February 2019 – Universal Robots announced its partnership with Bharat Fritz Werner (BFW), manufacturer of India based machine tools. The partnership would aid to merge the collaborative robots technology with MSME shop floors via a modular platform. Also, it would advance BFW’s production capacity.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Modular Robotics Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Modular Robotics Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/33935

Scope of the Global Modular Robotics Market

Global Modular Robotics Market, By Robot Type

• Articulated modular robots

• Cartesian modular robots

• SCARA modular robots

• Parallel modular robots

• Collaborative modular robots

• Other modular robots

• Spherical robots

• Cylindrical robots

Global Modular Robotics Market, By Industry

• Automotive

• Electrical and Electronics

• Plastic, Rubber, and Chemicals

• Metals and Machinery

• Food & Beverages

• Precision Engineering and Optics

• Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

• Others

Global Modular Robotics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Modular Robotics Market

• ABB

• Fanuc

• Kuka

• Yaskawa

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Denso

• Nachi-Fujikoshi

• Universal Robots A/S

• Rethink Robotics

• Stäubli International

• Daihen

• Cma Robotics Spa

• Yamaha Motor

• Engel

• Comau S.P.A

• Aurotek

• Toshiba Machine

• Acmi Spa

• Cassioli Srl

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Modular Robotics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Modular Robotics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Modular Robotics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Modular Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Modular Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Modular Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Modular Robotics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Modular Robotics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Modular Robotics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Modular Robotics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Modular Robotics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Modular Robotics Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-modular-robotics-market/33935/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com