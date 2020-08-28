Global Automated Test Equipment Market (ATE) – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Component, By Product, By Application, and By Region

Global Automated Test Equipment Market (ATE) was valued US$ 151.52 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Modern devices offer numerous features including a touchscreen display, superior quality cameras, high-resolution, etc. With a number of features bundled into a single device and the constant drive for miniaturization and battery life has taken a growth hit. Additionally, a reduction in manufacturing time by the adoption of ATE, increasing throughput, and increasing applications of consumer goods are the accelerating the automated test equipment market (ATE) ecosystem. The high cost associated with the tester and testing component, the requirement of new ATE with the changing technology and competitive scenario amongst ATE manufacturers are the major factors hindering the growth of the global automated test equipment (ATE) market. Advancement in the automotive sector and commercialization in IOT offers an opportunity to market.

Consumer electronics are anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, due to the rising popularity of consumer devices such as tablets, smartphones, and computers. The growth of the automotive segment can be attributed to the extensive use of semiconductor devices across automotive electronics such as vehicle-infotainment systems, advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) market, etc. Furthermore, IT & telecom ATE market size to reach around USD XX billion by 2026.

Automated test equipment (ATE) market is segmented by component, by product, by application, and by region. In terms of component type, the global automated test equipment (ATE) market is classified into mass interconnect, industrial PC, handler, and prober. Based on the product type, global automated test equipment (ATE) market is divided into, mixed-signal, memory, and digital. Consumer, automotive, aerospace & defense, and medical are application segments of automated test equipment (ATE). Geographically, the global automated test equipment (ATE) market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Based on the component type, industrial PC holds the XX % largest market share and is anticipated to grow at the faster rate during the forecast period, owing to manage digital multimeter or complicated system containing dozens of complex test instruments. Increasing automotive demand and the growing number of microcontroller-based applications drive the component type segment over the forecast period. Thus, component type automated test equipment market is expected to grow faster than the global average at a CAGR around XX % during the forecasting period.

Memory automated test equipment (ATE) accounts for the XX % revenue share in the market. Also, memory types are sub-segment into non-memory. The expansion of LTE coupled with the growth of the Smartphone sector that is likely to have a positive impact on revenues.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for the automated test equipment (ATE) market followed by North America and Europe. Taiwan holds the XX % market share in the Asia-Pacific region, due to the wide presence of the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Asia Pacific ATE market size is likely to exceed around USD XX billion by 2026, owing to the presence of a large number of semiconductor industries.

Key players operating in the global automated test equipment (ATE) market are Advantest Corporation, Cobham Plc., Astronics Test Systems Inc., Chroma ATE Inc., National Instruments Corporation, LTX- Credence Corporation, Lorlin Test Systems Inc., Roos Investments Inc., Marvin Test Solutions Inc., Teradyne Inc, micron automation systems Pvt. Ltd., Mettler-toledo India private limited, Haida international equipment co., Ltd., Kanwal enterprises, Testo India private limited.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis Global Automated Test Equipment Market (ATE) including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automated Test Equipment Market (ATE) dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Automated Test Equipment Market (ATE) size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Automated Test Equipment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automated Test Equipment Market (ATE) make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Automated Test Equipment Market (ATE):

Global Automated Test Equipment Market (ATE), by Component:

• Mass Interconnect

• Industrial PC

• Handler

• Prober

Global Automated Test Equipment Market (ATE), by Product:

• Mixed Signal

• Memory

• Digital

Global Automated Test Equipment Market (ATE), by Application:

• Consumer

• Automotive

• Aerospace & Defense

• Medical

Global Automated Test Equipment Market (ATE), by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Players analyzed in Global Automated Test Equipment Market (ATE):

• Cobham Plc.

• Astronics Test Systems Inc.

• Chroma ATE Inc.

• National Instruments Corporation

• LTX- Credence Corporation

• Lorlin Test Systems Inc.

• Roos Investments Inc.

• Marvin Test Solutions Inc.

• Teradyne Inc

• Micon automation systems pvt. Ltd.

• mettler-toledo india private limited

• haida international equipment co., ltd.

• kanwal enterprises

• testo india private limited

• Advantest Corporation

