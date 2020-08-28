Global Indoor Robots Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, End User and Region

Global Indoor Robots Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 28.9% during forecast period.

Growing adoption of robots for domestic purposes like cooking, assist in retail shops, engage customers in the bank, and deliver room service is driving the growth of global indoor robots market globally. The robot has been adopted by Hotel EMC2 in Chicago who poses for selfies with guest, help the hotel staff with delivering consumers order to their room. Relay delivers an enhanced experience to the consumers and rises the operational efficiency of the hotel. The time consumed in-room deliveries is minimized as it is taken over by Relay, this allows the hotel staff to focus on delivering positive guest experience. However, the high cost of medical robots and human safety concerns are the major factors hindering the growth of indoor robots market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing the key trend of industry 4.0, robots are extensively used for almost every industrial or factory operation. Advancements in technologies such as AI and machine learning have transformed the ability of robots to communicate and collaborate with humans and other fellow robots. This has liberated robots from performing repetitive factory tasks and offered them new roles in domestic along within commercial applications.

Based on product, cleaning robot segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the market for indoor robots during the forecast period. Cleaning is a vital household chore that keeps productivity at bay. A cleaning robot makes tasks easier upon humans and offers value for efficiency. Cleaning robots go about the procedure of cleaning in a programmable way by detecting the positional location of the area, finds the path to reach the identified position and cleans with the help of vacuum cleaner attached.

Region-wise, North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Major factor impelling the growth of the market in this region is well-established economies such as the US, and Canada, that are spending a large share on R&D of robotics, AI, machine learning and cognitive technologies. Moreover, increasing adoption of robots for domestic and commercial purposes like cleaning, cooking, medical surgeries and others is another reason fueling the growth of indoor robot’s market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to grow adoption of robots for security and monitoring purposes and increasing demand for personal assistant robots to control other devices or perform any task.

A recent development in Global Indoor Robots Market: In September 2018, iROBOT, a customer robot developer launched Roomba i7, a robot vacuum cleaner that remembers the floor plan and cleans exact rooms by names and empties itself automatically. The new intelligent and automated robot cleaner is built with a capacity to learn, map and adapt to a home’s floor plan.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Indoor Robots Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Indoor Robots Market.

Scope of the Global Indoor Robots Market

Global Indoor Robots Market, By Product

• Medical Robot

• Cleaning Robot

• Entertainment Robot

• Security & Surveillance Robot

• Education and Research Robot

• Personal Assistant Robot

• Public Relation Robot

Global Indoor Robots Market, By End User

• Commercial

• Residential

Global Indoor Robots Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Indoor Robots Market

• iRobot Corporation

• Aethon

• Ecovacs

• Cobalt Robotics

• SoftBank Robotics Group

• GeckoSystems International Corporation

• InTouch Technologies

• Simbe Robotics, Inc.

• NXT Robotics Corporation

• Omron Adept Technologies

• Savioke, Inc.

• Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

• Knightscope, Inc.

• TransEnterix, Inc.

• Yujin Robot, Co., Ltd.

