Global Home Automation Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Product, Protocol & Technology, Software & Algorithm, and Region

Global Home Automation Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around 13.8% during a forecast period.



Smart home automation is a part of IoT (Internet 0f Things), in which the devices and appliances of home can be networked together to provide control of overall electronic equipment.

The scope of the report contains a detailed study of global and regional markets for home automation with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. Home automation is now becoming popular because of the numerous benefits that it offers. The increasing base of wireless technology, smartphone-based automation applications and better penetration of internet connectivity is further propelling the growth of the home automation market globally.

However, lack of awareness about home automation products and high primary investments in home automation are expected to hinder the home automation market growth. The rise in the adoption of automated services is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the home automation market globally.

The report on global potassium citrate market covers segments such as product, protocol & technology, software & algorithm and region. Based on protocol & technology, wireless technology is expected to dominate the home automation market, it is projected to have the highest CAGR of XX% in the forecast period. In technology sub-segment, Bluetooth technology can be found in various devices ranging from smartphones and home entertainment products to watches and medical devices.

In 2018, the market was dominated by the North America region with strong spending on custom automation systems. This region has a high adoption rate of home automation owing to the growing concerns of safety and security with higher usage of electronic gadgets. The region added up to the biggest income share and is expected to develop in the forecast period thereby fueling the growth of the home automation market globally.

Global Home Automation Market

The report covers recent strategies by some of the players in the home automation market like in 2017, Schneider Electric signed a partnership with Claroty for the joint automation partner program. Also, in 2017, Johnson Controls has launched a new Metasys 9.0 building automation system which offers substantial developments to the current Metasys product line that contain new IP/Ethernet-based controllers and user interface (UI) features.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Home Automation Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Home Automation Market.

Scope of the Global Home Automation Market

Global Home Automation Market, by Protocol & Technology

• Network Technology

o GSM/HSPA Network

o CDMA Network

o LTE Network

• Protocol and Standards

o DALI

o NEMA

o DMX

o LONWORKS

o KNX

o BLACK BOX

o ETHERNET

o MODBUS

o BACNET

o PLC

o Others

• Wireless Technology

o ZigBee

o Z-Wave

o Wi-Fi

o EnOcean

o Bluetooth

Global Home Automation Market, by Product

• Lighting Control

o Relays

o Occupancy Sensors

o Daylight Sensors

o Timers

o Dimmers

o Switches

o Other Accessories and Products

• Security & Access Control

o Video Surveillance

 Hardware

• Cameras

• Storage

• Monitors

• Accessories

 Software/Video Analytics

o Access Control

 Biometric

• Face

• Iris

• Fingerprint

• Others

 Non-Biometric

• HVAC Control

o Smart Thermostat

o Sensors

o Control Valves

o Heating & Cooling Coils

o Dampers

o Actuators

o Pumps & fans

o Smart Vents

• Entertainment Control & Others

o Entertainment Control

 Audio, Volume and Multimedia Control

 Home Theater System Control

 Touch Screen & Keypad

o Other Control

 Smart Meter

 Smart Plug

 Smart Hub

 Smart Lock

o Smoke Detector

Global Home Automation Market, by Software & Algorithm

• Behavioral

• Proactive

Global Home Automation Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Home Automation Market

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Legrand

• Schneider Electric Se

• Johnson Controls, Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Ingersoll-Rand PLC

• ABB Ltd.

• Control4 Corporation

• Crestron Electronics, Inc.

• Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

• Lutron

