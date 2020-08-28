Global Industrial Boilers Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –By Type, Technology, Rating, Fuel, Application, End-user and Region

Global Industrial Boilers Market size was valued at US$ 11.82 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 17.93 Bn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of 5.35 % during a forecast period.

Robust industrialization has resulted into increased demand for industrial boiler for varied application in industries. Food processing sector and growing demand for the biomass boiler. Growing demand for compact designs & lean operations and rising use of natural gas are key opportunities of the market. Stringent emission standards and high R&D investments are major challenges of the industrial boilers market. However, the high cost of installation, and boiler efficiency & steam quality are major constrains of industrial boilers market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/24453

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Fire-tube segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the industrial boilers market in 2018 and is projected to dominate the market by 2026. Fire-tube boilers are more fuel efficient and have efficient operations in comparison to water-tube boilers. Water-tube industrial boiler market will grow on account of rising industrial sector investments. Long operating life, prominent safety features and high capacity range make these steam generating units suitable for industrial applications. Growing demand for energy efficient systems will further fuel the market growth.

Condensing boilers has 99% efficiency while the non-condensing boiler is only up to 78% efficient. Condensing boilers reduces household emissions and help to save up expenses on gas. Increased energy efficiency through condensing boilers, the level of efficiency is achieved via using waste heat in flue gas to warm up the cold water entering the boiler, capturing more heat from the outside rather than the inside of a room. Condensing boilers capture up to 11% more heat than non-condensing boilers.

Chemical & petrochemical industry segment utilizes boiler for steam generation which will be used to power turbines for electric generating equipment, blowers, and pumps. Steam may also play a role in the actual production of the product by sterilization, or to achieve the processing temperatures needed for an aspect of production. The steam may also be used to power the plant’s heating and air conditioning units.

Natural gas & biomass segment is leading the industrial boilers market in 2017 and will stay dominant throughout forecast. Natural gas & biomass-based boilers is the first choices to replace coal-based boilers in developed countries owing to their low cost. Shut down of coal-based power plants and industrial boilers has hinder the coal based fuel market. The natural gas & biomass-based industrial boilers are also used in developing countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Nigeria as natural gas is easily available.

North America is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 2.2 % by 2026. Ongoing investment toward the expansion & modernization of industrial facilities along with reviving economic growth will propel the market growth. Increasing investment across petrochemical & chemical sector will further stimulate the industry growth. Asia Pacific will gain market at significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising industrialization of the region’s developing economies, such as China, and India. The Asia Pacific region is a major consumer of boilers, which are utilized in the chemical, refining, and metals & mining industries are also increasing the CAGR during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Industrial boiler market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the market size. Further, the report also focuses on a competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in industrial boiler market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/24453

The Scope of Global Industrial Boilers Market:

Global Industrial Boilers Market, By Type:

• Water Tube

• Fire Tube

• Other

Global Industrial Boilers Market, By Technology:

• Condensing

• Non-Condensing

Global Industrial Boilers Market, By Rating:

• 10HP-150HP

• 151HP-300HP

• 301HP & Above

Global Industrial Boilers Market, By Fuel Type:

• Natural Gas & Biomass

• Oil

• Coal

• Other

Global Industrial Boilers Market, By Application:

• Chemical & Petrochemical Sector

• Paper & Pulp

• Food & Beverages Sector

• Metal & Metallurgy Sector

• Other

Global Industrial Boilers Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

The Key Players Operating In the Global Industrial Boilers Market:

• Ross Boilers

• Fulton Boiler Works, Inc.

• Forbes Marshall Pvt. Ltd.

• Utech Projects Pvt Ltd.

• IBL Group, Burnham Commercial

• Cheema Boilers Limited

• Clayton Industries

• Tecor Boilers Pvt. Ltd.

• Maanya

• GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cochran Ltd.

• English Boiler & Tube, Inc.

• BHEL

• Indtex Boiler Pvt. Ltd.

• PAR TECHNO-HEAT PVT. LTD.

• KIP Enterprises

• SAZ BOILERS

• Thermax Limited

• Ramakrishna Services.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Industrial Boilers Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Industrial Boilers Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Industrial Boilers Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Industrial Boilers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Industrial Boilers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Industrial Boilers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Industrial Boilers Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Industrial Boilers by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Industrial Boilers Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Industrial Boilers Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Industrial Boilers Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Industrial Boilers Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-industrial-boilers-market/24453/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com