Global Water Scooter Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Vehicle Type, Propulsion Type, Application and Region

Global Water Scooter Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Drivers and Restrains:

Several products are provided by companies related to water scooters such as different diver propulsion vehicles (DPVs), which impel the water scooter market growth in the upcoming period. Increase in inclination of millennials toward water sporting and scuba diving has encouraged top companies to develop different water scooters and DPVs, which acts as a vital factors to drive the global water scooter market growth.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The global water scooter market is driven by its quality, ability, and looks with increase diving range and easy for navigation. However, safety issues underwater are hampering the market growth at the global level. Moreover, an increase in the incidence of accidents and the rise in risk are limiting the market growth. e.g., in 2018 overall XX accidents were reported in world. Therefore, alarming upsurge in safety issues related to riding water scooters affects the market growth during the forecast period. Easier to use and wider application of water scooters in rescue operations are likely to create lucrative opportunities in the global water scooter market. Major market players are continuous development in water scooter, which have increased their application in rescue operations. For instance, the Sea-Doo SAR and Seabob Rescue are a hunt & rescue watercraft, which is perfect for search & rescue operations during floods or along rocky coasts. Thus, water scooters majorly find their application in rescue operations, which are expected to propel the water scooter market growth around the world.

Global Water Scooter Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the propulsion type, the global water scooter market is segmented into fuel operated and battery operated. The battery operated water scooter accounting for the XX% market share of the water scooter market in 2018. A DPV usually consists of a pressure-resistant watertight casing containing a battery-powered electric motor, which drives a propeller.

Global Water Scooter Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the water scooter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America held the US$ X07.48 million in the water scooter market in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX%. North America was the highest revenue contributor in the water scooter market. The US is the major contributor to the regional market revenue followed by Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Mexico and Colombia. Europe accounted for the second-largest market share of XX% in 2018. The presence of a large number of outdoor sports enthusiasts and water sporting sites across Europe make it the second-largest revenue contributor to the water scooter market. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period thanks to the rise in the number of research grants and an increase in demand for prophylaxis of life-threatening diseases. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced water scooter are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

A report cover the recent development in market for the water scooter market e.g., the ASIWO TURBO underwater scooter introduced in China, which is lightweight, portable, and powerful sea scooter that modernizes the way people dive, snorkel, and swim. Similar other advancement carried out by other companies is anticipated to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Global Water Scooter Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Bombardier Recreational Products, DiverTug, Dive Xtras Inc., Kawasaki Motors Corp., and U.S.A. (subsidiary of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.). Manufacturers in the global water scooter are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Water Scooter Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Water Scooter Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Water Scooter Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Water Scooter Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Water Scooter Market:

Global Water Scooter Market, by Vehicle Type:

• Underwater

• Above water

Global Water Scooter Market, by Propulsion Type:

• Fuel Operated

• Battery Operated

Global Water Scooter Market, by Application:

• Personal

• Commercial

• Military

Global Water Scooter Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Water Scooter Market, Major Players:

• Bombardier Recreational Products

• DiverTug

• Dive Xtras Inc.

• Kawasaki Motors Corp.

• U.S.A. (subsidiary of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.)

• Logic Dive Gear (subsidiary of Nellis Engineering Inc.)

• SUEX S.r.l.

• Sub-gravity, Torpedo Inc.

• TUSA (subsidiary of Tabata Co., Ltd.)

• Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

