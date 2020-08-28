Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (UAV) – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – By UAV Type, Application, Class, System, MTOW, Mode of Operation, Range, Point of Sale and Region.

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (UAV) was valued at US$ 20.68 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 59.82 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.20 % during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the UAV market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding unmanned aerial vehicle market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in unmanned aerial vehicle market.

An Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) are remotely piloted vehicles or aircraft, also termed as ‘Drones’ (Dynamic Remotely Operated Navigation Equipment) that have significant roles in military & Multirotor UAVs, civil & commercial and homeland security. The UAVs may operate with various degree of autonomy either under remote control by a human operator or autonomously by onboard computers. UAVs are currently used for combat missions, tactical missions, R&D, and supervision also used for a number of missions, including reconnaissance and attack roles. Moreover, UAVs are not hampered with physiological limitations of human pilots, they can be designed for maximized on-station times. In terms of size, large-sized remotely pilot aircraft are powered by internal combustion engines and widely used for tactical missions, while relatively small UAVs are driven by the electric motors, mainly used for military and Multirotor UAVs application, as without combustion, they produce low sound noise and typically found to be more suitable for spy missions.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/25920

The UAV Unmanned aerial vehicle is the product or system which is designed or manufactured to meet specific mission requirements, to perform and succeed. The UAV is rapid, cost effective solution that meets today’s highest standards. Also, UAVs are most effective than modern aircraft and help eliminate the risk of losing a pilot. Moreover, it is acknowledged that the military operations carried out in Afghanistan and Iraq were successful, due to the ISR contributions made by UAVs.

Major driving factors for the UAV market are cost-effectiveness of UAVs to acquire and operate in comparison to manned aircraft and helicopters, for various military and commercial applications, increasing use of UAVs to carry out advanced patrolling of marine borders, increasing terrorist activities across the globe, increasing demand for highly precise technology, and rapid technological advancements and declining prices. The major restraining factors for the growth of the global unmanned aerial vehicles are such as limited flight range and low range of the UAVs, accident rate of these vehicles and stringent government regulations regarding the usage of UAVs is also expected to hamper the growth of market during the forecast period.

Based on UAV type, the market can be segmented into Fixed-Wing UAVs, Multirotor UAVs, Single Rotor UAVs and Hybrid VTOL UAVs. Fixed-Wing UAVs leads the highest market share during the forecast period and is expected to dominant throughout the forecasted period owing to highly capable, long endurance, reliable and affordable with short lead times and at an affordable price when compared with similar aircraft. Moreover, the relaxation of restrictions imposed on the commercial use of drones is expected to drive the growth of the market for fixed-wing small drones. Fixed-Wing UAVs usually only available to military clients.

In terms of application, increasing use of UAVs in commercial and military applications is one of the major factors projected to drive the growth of the UAV market. Properties of small UAVs such as portability, high efficiency, and low operating costs have fueled the use of small drones in civil & commercial applications.

Based on scale, Small UAVs accounts the largest share in the UAVs Market as Fixed-Wing UAVs demand has increased in the forecasted period which is under the small scale. The demand for small UAVs from the commercial sector is rapidly increasing, as these UAVs are used in search & rescue operations, firefighting, law enforcement, agriculture, wildlife survey, photography, and disaster management.

Based on System, UAV Payloads system is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period which can be attributed to the increasing use of small UAVS with advanced payloads used for armed applications such as ISR, monitoring.

Based on mode of operation, Remotely Operated UAVs holds the largest share in the market owing to use for border patrol security using the software to fly the planes, there is no need for the capable pilot to fly it, in the long run. Based on range, Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) is expected to hold the market in the foreseen period. The limitation to Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) is part of the reason to dominate the market.

Geographically, North America dominant the highest share of the UAVs market during the forecasted period. It is the largest operator of UAVs worldwide, and U.S army is the single largest buyers of UAVs globally. Nevertheless, due to the cuts in Multirotor UAV sense budgets across this region, the region is expected to witness steady growth in unmanned aerial vehicles market during the forecast period. MEA are projected to witness major growth in unmanned aerial vehicles market in forecast period.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/25920

Scope of Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (UAV):

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (UAV), by UAV Type:

• Fixed-Wing UAVs

• Multirotor UAVs

• Single Rotor UAVs

• Hybrid VTOL UAVs

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (UAV), by Application:

• Military

o Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

o Combat Operations

o Battle Damage Management

• Civil & Commercial

o Precision Agriculture

o Remote Sensing

o Inspection Monitoring

o Photography & Film Production

o Surveying and Mapping

o Product Delivery

o Wildlife Research & Preservation

o Scientific Research

o Media Coverage

• Homeland Security

o Border Management

o Traffic Monitoring

o Fire Fighting & Disaster Management

o Search & Rescue

o Law Enforcement

o Maritime Security

• Consumer

o Prosumer

o Hobbyist/DIY

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (UAV), by Class:

• Small UAVs

o Nano UAVs

o Micro UAVs

o Mini UAVs

• Tactical UAVs

o Close Range (CR) UAVs

o Short Range (SR) UAVs

o Medium Range (MR) UAVs

o Medium Range Endurance (MRE) UAVs

o Low Altitude Deep Penetration (LADP) UAVs

o Low Altitude Long Endurance (LALE) UAVs

• Strategic UAVs

o MALE

o HALE

• Special Purpose UAVs

o UCAVs

o Loitering UAVs

o Swarm Drones

o Lethal UAVs

o Decoy UAVs

o Stratospheric UAVs

o Exo-Stratospheric UAVs

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (UAV), by System:

• UAV Platforms, By Subsystem

o UAV Airframe, By Material Type

 UAV Alloys

 UAV Plastics

 UAV Composites, By Composite Type

• Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)

• Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)

• Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

• Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP)

o UAV Avionics

 UAV Flight Control Systems, By Subcomponent

• UAV Air Data Computers

• UAV Flight Control Computers/UAV Autopilots

 UAV Navigation Systems, By Subcomponent

• UAV GPS/GNSS

• UAV INS/IMU

• UAV Sense & Avoid Systems

 UAV Sensors, By Type

• Speed Sensors

• Light Sensors

• Proximity Sensors

• Position Sensors

• Temperature Sensors

 UAV Communication Systems

 Others

• UAV Payloads, By Type

o UAV Cameras, By Type

 High-Resolution Cameras

 Multispectral Cameras

 Hyperspectral Cameras

 Thermal Cameras

 EO/IR Cameras

o UAV CBRN Sensors

o UAV Intelligence Payloads, By Type

 Signal Intelligence (SIGINT)

 Electronic Intelligence (ELINT)

 Communication Intelligence (COMINT)

 Telemetry Intelligence (TELINT)

o UAV Radar, By Type

 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR)

 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar

o UAV LiDAR

o UAV Gimbals

o Others

• UAV Data Links

• UAV Ground Control Stations

• UAV Launch and Recovery Systems

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (UAV), by MTOW:

 <25 Kilograms  25-150 Kilograms  >150 Kilograms

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (UAV), by Mode of Operation:

 Remotely Operated UAVs

 Semi-Autonomous UAVs

 Fully-Autonomous UAVs

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (UAV), by Range:

 Visual Line of Sight (VLOS)

 Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS)

 Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS)

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (UAV), by Point of Sale:

 OEM

 Aftermarket

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market, by Region

 North America

 Europe

 Middle East & Africa

 Asia Pacific

 South America

Key Players Operating in Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market (UAV):

• 3D Robotics Inc

• Aeronautics Ltd

• Aerovironment Inc

• Bae Systems

• Elbit Systems Ltd

• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc (Ga-Asi)

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Parrot Sa

• Saab Ab

• Sz Dji Technology Co Ltd

• Textron Inc.

• Thales Group

• The Boeing Company

• Aeryon Labs

• ZALA Aero

• Mikoyan

• CybAero

• IAI Searcher

• Al Fajer L-10

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Unmanned Aerial Vehicle by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-unmanned-aerial-vehicle-market/25920/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com