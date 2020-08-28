Global Two Wheeler Tires Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Vehicle Type, Demand and Region.

Global Two Wheeler Tires Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a 7.6% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Global Two Wheeler Tires MarketTwo wheeler tires are manufactured from rubber and other raw material which offer traction for smooth running of the vehicle. An upsurge in the sale of two-wheelers and propelling electric vehicle market supplementing the growth of two wheeler tires market. Moreover, market players focusing on the development of anti-skid, flat run tires, eco tires, enhanced grip tires, nitrogen using tires and others are further driving the market owing to rise in demand of specialized material used in tires to improve tire quality and sidewalls for an increasing lifeline of the tire.

The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the two-wheeler tires market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. One of the major challenge in the growth of the global two wheeler tires market is the market facing a blow of US-China trade war. Automotive tires and synthetic rubber have been dragged into this US-China trade war, and this will affect the forecasts of the market.

Motorcycle segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing affordability of motorcycles will be one of the significant factors driving the growth of the global two wheeler tire market in the segment.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. APAC will account for the highest two-wheeler tire market share throughout the forecast period. The adoption of commuter scooters and motorcycles and the rising number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs) are some of the factors responsible for the high two-wheeler tire market growth in the region.

In urban cities, people opt for two-wheeler rather than four-wheelers to avoid traffic. Moreover, the growing consumer power and the obsession of young population with two-wheelers are leading to the great demand of two-wheelers. The easy finance & credit services have also made it easier for the working professionals to own scooters or motorcycles; policies which always delight the two-wheeler tire making enterprises.

Scope of the Global Two Wheeler Tires Market

Global Two Wheeler Tires Market, By Vehicle Type

• Motorcycle

• Scooter/Moped

Global Two Wheeler Tires Market, By Demand

• OEM

• Replacement

Global Two Wheeler Tires Market, By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Two Wheeler Tires Market

• Apollo Tires Ltd.

• Bridgestone Corporation

• CEAT Limited

• Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co., Ltd.

• Continental Aktiengesellschaft

• Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

• Giti Tire Pte. Ltd.

• Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber CO., LTD.

• JK Tire & Industrie

• Kenda Rubber Industrial Co., Ltd.

• MRF Limited

• PT Gajah Tunggal TBK

• Multi Strada Arah Sarana

• Rinaldi S/A Industria de Pneumaticos

• TVS Srichakra Limited

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Two Wheeler Tires Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Two Wheeler Tires Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Two Wheeler Tires Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Two Wheeler Tires Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Two Wheeler Tires Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Two Wheeler Tires Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Two Wheeler Tires Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Two Wheeler Tires by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Two Wheeler Tires Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Two Wheeler Tires Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Two Wheeler Tires Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

