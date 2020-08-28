Global Truck Engine Brake Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by type, Applicationand Region.

Global Truck Engine Brake Market was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Major driving factors of the Truck Engine Brake market are increase in the use of engine-retarding devices is that they are helping to reduce wear and tear on a truck’s brakes and allow a driver to slow the vehicle without the use of its service brakes, reducing the risk of brakes failing on long downgrades. Another factors are the municipal and governments prohibitions against compression-release engine brakes cited on the signs stem from noise concerns.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Typically, those prohibitions are imposed a long stretches of highway adjacent to residential areas which makes to utilize better Truck engine brake. The manufacturer of engine devices used to produce now via large numbers due environmental challenges which are imposed by law, so large trucks is trying to put a stop to what it says are violations of its trademark on certain highway signs. High cost of R&D centers and less consumer awareness will act as restraint to the market.

Based on the Product type, Exhaust Brake application segment is expected to hold the largest share in the Truck Engine Brake market during the forecast period.Exhaust brakes are offering the highest braking power to lowest price ratio available. Exhaust brakes flagship product is the unquestioned leader in the supplemental brake industry. It has changed the way people think about exhaust brakes by providing performance, safety and durability that is unmatched by any other exhaust brake on the market.

In Trends – Pick-up Truck.

The pickup truck segment is one of the most competitive in the auto industry, with some of the most demanding customers. That drives automakers to design higher-quality products, and we’ve rounded up the best trucks from a variety of disciplines here.

1.The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for decades, and it’s easy to see why legions of truck buyers flock to it every year. The F-150 doesn’t dominate any particular category, but it covers all of the bases with solid performance, impressive refinement, and stylish and thoughtful design features.

2.Chevrolet Colorado Diesel

Diesel may be getting a bad rap in the wake of the Volkswagen emissions scandal, but when automakers don’t cheat, it still makes a lot of sense in new vehicles. That’s the case with trucks, both because diesel engines’ torque is good for towing, and because there are no real hybrid or electric alternatives in this segment for buyers looking for low fuel costs and emissions.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the truck engine brake market during the forecast period.The Asia-Pacific region currently accounts for 23.5% of total surface mining trucks, ahead of South and Central America and North America, accounting for 18.1% and 17.5% respectively, and Oceania for 13.8%.The mining companies operating across the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to increase its truck population by 2,200 surface mining trucks. New vehicle sales in the Asia-Pacific region, including passenger vehicles, trucks and buses, increased by 3.8% to 43.8 million units in 2017, according to Asia Motor Business.com based on data from 11 key markets in the region.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the truck engine brake market. Moreover, the study also covers a truck engine brake market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Truck Engine Brake Market

Global Truck Engine Brake Market, by type

• Compression Release Brake

• Exhaust Brake

Global Truck Engine Brake Market, By Application

• Below11MT

• 11-15MT

• Above15MT

Global Truck Engine Brake Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Truck Engine Brake Market

• Jacobs

• Cummins Inc.

• Daimler Trucks North America LLC

• Deere & Company

• VOLVO

• Ennova

• MAN

• General Motors Company

• Eaton

• Pacbrake

• TATRA

